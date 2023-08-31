Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass USD 3.42 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9%

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market size was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2022 and it is projected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2023 to USD 3.42 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder.

The rising occurrence of ASD across the world, pooled with growing consciousness regarding the ailment and the accessible choices for numerous treatment options for several ASD diseases are the factors aiding market expansion. Fortune Business Insights™, provide this information in its report, titled, “Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Development

July 2021: The Saskatchewan Government declared that families with children detected with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) will get help from extended funding. From 27th July 2021, Autism Individualized Finance was made accessible for children aged 11. Children born on or before March 31, 2021, were qualified to make an application for the final payment.





Request A Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/autism-spectrum-disorder-therapeutics-market-101207





Key Takeaways:

The growth of the ASD therapeutics market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of ASD, the rising demand for effective treatments, and the development of new and innovative therapies.

The ASD therapeutics market is segmented by drug type, delivery method, and region.

The key players in the ASD therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development, and marketing to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Major players in the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market are Curemark, LLC (U.S.), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Yamo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), PaxMedica (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (India), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (New Jersey), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark).





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.42 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.01 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 162





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/autism-spectrum-disorder-therapeutics-market-101207





Driving and Restraints:

Growing Occurrence of Autism Spectrum Conditions to Boost Market Growth

The rising occurrence of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) is positively influencing the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth across the world, which has resulted in a surging demand for clinical research for efficient autism spectrum disorder therapeutics. This can enhance patient outcomes and improve precision for the treatment of these ailments. For example, as per an assembled report on Global Autism Rates by Global Health Data Exchange, nations such as France and Portugal have the lowest autism rates of 0.69% and 0.71%, respectively.

On the other hand, the lack of approved drugs to treat autism and its other vital symptoms will hinder market expansion in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage

We present our reports that are directed with a comprehensive review approach that primarily focuses on offering accurate information. Our professionals have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us in presenting reliable predictions and examining the global market dynamics perfectly. Further, our analysts have gained admittance to various international as well as regional funded records for presenting the updated information so that the entrepreneurs and shareholders capitalize only in the operative areas.





Segmentation

Stimulants Segment to Lead As They Help in Maintaining Certain Symptoms Of Autism

Based on drug therapy, the global market is segmented into antipsychotic drugs, SSRIs/antidepressants, stimulants, sleep medications, and others. The stimulants segment dominated the market in 2022 as they substantially contribute to the maintenance of certain symptoms associated with autism.

Autistic Disorder Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Prevalence of Disease

As per disease, the market is split into autistic disorder, Asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others. The autistic disorder segment captured a substantial market share in 2022 owing to the high prevalence of this disease.

Adult Segment to Hold Major Share Stoked by Availability of Cost-Effective Therapies

According to the patient age group, the global market can be segmented into children and adults. The adult segment accounted for a significant autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market share in 2022 due to the rising number of service providers offering a wide range of cost-effective therapies. Moreover, the rising prevalence of autism in adult patients contributes to segment expansion.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/autism-spectrum-disorder-therapeutics-market-101207





Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Capture Dominant Share As Therapeutics Can Be Prescribed by Medical Professionals

Speaking of distribution channels, the global market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment led the market in 2022 as therapeutics can only be prescribed after thorough examinations by trained medical professionals at hospitals.

Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Drug Therapy

Antipsychotic Drugs

SSRIs/Antidepressants

Stimulants

Sleep Medications

Others

By Disease

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD)

Others

By Age Group

Children

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





Quick Buy - Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101207





Regional Insights

North America to Account for Largest Share Due to Rising Adoption of Therapies for ASD Treatment

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the rising occurrence of autism spectrum disorder across the U.S., and the growing adoption of therapies for its treatment. For instance, as per the John Hopkins report published in 2020, the prevalence of autism in the U.S. has tripled since 2000 from 0.67% to 1.85%.

The Europe market is slated to record significant expansion backed by rising awareness regarding ASD, improved diagnostic criteria, and higher product sales.

Asia Pacific market is slated to grow rapidly stoked by surging demand for effective treatment options and the development of healthcare infrastructure is aiding regional market proliferation.





Competitive Landscape

Government Announcements Regarding Public Welfare to Make Positive Changes in the Market

Governments of several nations are incessantly trying to present new schemes for the welfare of their population. They either raise funding for treatment purposes or provide subsidies. This benefits the common public as they are unable to pay for expensive treatments.





FAQ’s

How Big Is The Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market?

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market size is USD 2.01 Billion in 2023.

How Fast the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Growing?

The Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2030

Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth | Global Forecast Report 2030

Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share| Global Forecast Report 2030

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Trends, Growth | Global Forecast Report 2030





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment