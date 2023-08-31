Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Report 2023: Unlocking Genomic Insights - SNP Genotyping Market Expands with Taqman Allelic Discrimination Segment

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SNP Genotyping and Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market to Reach $53.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for SNP Genotyping and Analysis estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. SNP Genotyping by Microarrays and GeneChips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.3% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Taqman Allelic Discrimination segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR



The SNP Genotyping and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 15.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



Market Scope







The provided data presents an analysis of the global market for SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) Genotyping and Analysis. This analysis focuses on different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets.

The data covers the years from 2014 to 2030 and provides insights into annual sales figures in US$ million and the percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for various aspects of SNP genotyping and analysis, including different methods (Microarrays and GeneChips, Taqman Allelic Discrimination, SNP Pyrosequencing, Applied Biosciences SNPlex, Sequenom MassARRAY MALDI-TOF) and various applications (Diagnostic Research, Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics, Agricultural Biotechnology, Breeding and Animal Livestock).

The data is presented through multiple tables, offering insights into recent, current, and future trends in the SNP genotyping and analysis market. The analysis also includes a historic review and a 16-year perspective, providing a percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

This data aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the trends, growth opportunities, and market dynamics in the global SNP genotyping and analysis industry across different geographic regions, methods, and applications.







Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

SNP Genotyping and Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

Affymetrix, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

Sequenom, Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rylzj1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment