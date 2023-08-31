Chindata Group Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter and Half Year Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year 2023 ended June 30, 2023. To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below.

Recent Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Solid growth and profitability momentum continued, quarterly revenue recorded 49.7% year over year growth, and 2023 full year guidance reiterated. Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1,553.8 million, representing 49.7% year over year ("YoY") growth. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB219.2 million, representing 9.8% YoY growth, with a net margin of 14.1%. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 49.9% YoY to RMB816.1 million, with a margin of 52.5%. The Company reiterated its 2023 revenue guidance in the range of RMB5,880 million to RMB6,080 million, and 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of RMB3,100 million to RMB3,220 million.
  • Two new under-construction projects added, one existing project’s capacity expanded, and total capacity increased by 47MW to 945MW during the second quarter of 2023. Two new under-construction hyperscale projects in Johor, Malaysia and Zhangjiakou, Hebei, China with a total capacity of 38MW were added to the Company’s asset portfolio. One existing hyperscale project in the Company’s Johor campus, Malaysia has been expanded, adding capacity of 10MW. Two hyperscale projects with a total capacity of 91MW were put into service, supporting the anchor clients’ business in China and South East Asia. Quarter-end total capacity reached 945MW, representing a 21.8% YoY increase compared with 776MW in the same quarter of 2022. Capacity in China and Asia-Pacific emerging markets (excluding China) made up 81% and 19% of total capacity, respectively, by the end of the second quarter.
  • Ramp-up remained on track with overseas as key contributor. Utilized capacity increased by 48MW to reach 585MW, a 45.9% YoY growth. Strong business momentum from the Company's client base led to an increase of 48MW utilized capacity in the second quarter of 2023, contributed by projects in northern China, Malaysia, and India. Quarter-end utilized capacity reached 585MW, representing a 45.9% YoY growth. Overall utilization ratio was 80% by end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with 84% by the end of FY23Q1 and 78% by the end of FY22Q2.
  • 34MW new commitment received from existing key clients for China and Malaysia projects. Total client commitment (contracted and “Indication of Interest” (IOI) capacity) increased by 34MW in the second quarter, mainly contributed by 22MW new IOI and contracted capacity received from the anchor client for the expansion of its overseas business, and 12MW new demand received from one of the key international clients. Total contracted and IOI capacity reached 850MW in the second quarter, representing a 30.8% YoY increase. Commitment ratio of total capacity was 90% by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Management Quote

Mr. Huapeng Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Chindata Group, commented, “In the second quarter of 2023, Chindata continued to maintain a vigorous growth momentum. We deeply participated in the digital economic development of China and the Asia-Pacific emerging markets, building two major growth engines at home and abroad, and in-serivce and utilized capacity in the overseas market reached more than 5 times that of the same period last year. At the same time, we accumulated technology innovation bit by bit, supported sustainable growth with technology, and promoted high-quality upgrading of business. By the end of the second quarter, the number of patents obtained and applied for by the group reached 493, which is 1.37 times that of the same period last year. We have successfully developed a systematic and full-stack AI Generated Content ("AIGC") data center solution, seizing the new opportunities brought about by the new round of technological revolution in the industry.”

Mr. Dongning WANG, Chief Financial Officer of Chindata Group, commented, “We continued to deliver consistent and solid financial results in the second quarter of the year 2023. Revenue increased by 49.7% YoY to RMB1,553.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 49.9% to RMB816.1 million. The economy of scale of our hyperscale model and our cost control effort continued to yield healthy margin performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter continued to stay at above 50% level, at 52.5%. Net profit performance has lasted for 10 straight quarters, with net income in the second quarter grew by 9.8%, with a net margin of 14.1%. Return continued to improve as a result, with company level pre-tax ROIC reaching 19.3% in the second quarter, compared with 18.7% by end of the first quarter of 2023. Taking into consideration such momentum, we are reiterating our 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance previously provided.”

Business Highlights

Asset Overview

  • Total Capacity.
    • Total capacity continued to grow at a steady pace. Total capacity increased by 47MW to 945MW by the end of the second quarter of 2023, representing an 21.8% YoY growth. (vs. 898MW in FY23Q1, 776MW in FY22Q2).
    • In-service capacity. In-service capacity increased by 91MW to 730MW by the end of the second quarter of 2023, representing a 42.9% YoY growth (vs. 639MW in FY23Q1, 511MW in FY22Q2), mainly contributed by CN20 and MY06-2, located in the Company’s Datong campus in Shanxi Province and its Johor campus in Malaysia, respectively, supporting the anchor client’s business. The Company had 27 in-service projects by end of the second quarter of 2023.
    • Under-construction capacity. Under-construction capacity was 214MW by the end of the second quarter of 2023 (vs.258MW in FY23Q1, 265MW in FY22Q2). Two new under-construction hyperscale projects were added to the Company’s asset portfolio, including MY06-4, a 12MW project located in Johor campus, Malaysia scheduled for delivery starting from 2024Q1 and CN23, a 26MW project located in Hebei, China scheduled for delivery starting from 2025Q1. One existing hyperscale project, located in Johor campus, Malaysia, was expanded to 53MW, adding a capacity of 10MW.
    • As of the end of the second quarter, the Company’s total capacity (in-service and under construction) by region was as follows: Greater Beijing Area: 722MW (76%), Yangtze River Delta Area: 36MW (4%), Greater Bay Area: 5MW (1%), Malaysia and India: 182MW (19%).
  • Contracted and IOI capacity.
    • The Company continued to serve its existing clients and support their healthy growth as a trusted partner, the momentum on the overall demand from its unique client base remains healthy. Overseas business has been a major contributor in new demand during the second quarter.
    • Total contracted and IOI capacity increased by 34MW during the second quarter of 2023 to reach 850MW by quarter end, representing a 30.8% YoY growth (vs. 816MW in FY23Q1, 650MW in FY22Q2). The Company received 10MW contracted and IOI capacity on existing project MY06-3 due to expansion, and 12MW IOI capacity on new project MY06-4 in Johor campus, Malaysia, to support the anchor client. In addition to that, the Company received 12 MW new demand on the new project CN23 to support one of the key international clients. Contracted capacity increased by 60MW during the second quarter, mostly contributed by the 16MW IOI conversion on projects CE02, CN12, and CN23 to support one of the key international clients and 45MW IOI conversion and newly contracted capacity on project MY06-3 to support the anchor client.
    • Commitment ratio remained healthy for the Company’s asset portfolio. Contracted & IOI ratio for in-service capacity was 95% by the end of the second quarter of 2023 (vs. 95% by end of FY23Q1, 95% by end of FY22Q2). Contracted & IOI ratio for total capacity was 90% by the end of the second quarter of 2023 (vs. 91% by end of FY23Q1, 84% by end of FY22Q2).
  • Utilized capacity. The Company’s consistency in high-quality and fast delivery, combined with its healthy and differentiated client base, led to another quarter of outstanding ramp-up performance. Total utilized capacity increased by 48MW to 585MW by end of the second quarter of 2023, representing a 45.9% YoY growth (vs. 537MW by end of FY23Q1, 401MW by end of FY22Q2).
    • Additional utilized capacity of 48MW was mostly contributed by projects in the Company's campuses in the Greater Beijing region, Malaysia, and India, supporting the anchor client, the Chinese cloud client, and one of the key international clients.
    • Utilization ratio was 80% by the end of the second quarter of 2023 (vs. 84% by the end of FY23Q1, 78% by the end of FY22Q2). For the Company’s 27 in-service projects, 16 of them (59%) were operating at 90% or above utilization ratio, 5 of them (19%) were ramping up in between 50% to 70% utilization ratio, while 6 of them (22%) were ramping up at below 50% utilization ratio.
    • Utilized capacity and split by region by the end of the second quarter of 2023 are as follows: Greater Beijing Area: 489MW (83%), Yangtze River Delta Area: 10MW (2%), Greater Bay Area: 2MW (1%), Malaysia and India: 84MW (14%).

Recent Developments: Sustainability

On July 24, 2023, the Company published its 2022 ESG Report. The Company continued to run its business in an energy-efficient entity. The Company procured 220 million kWh of green electricity in 2022, and has amassed nearly 770 million kWh green electricity through transactions by end of 2022. Total power consumption for the year was 3.03 billion kWh, with annual PUE of its Chinese business at 1.21, remarkably lower than industry average. The Company leverages its core values of Stable, Advanced, Forward, Eco-friendly (SAFE) to enhance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, aiming to efficiently convert electricity into high-quality computational power, ensuring stability, eco-friendliness, and quality. This approach will not only enhance operational stability, but also bolster partner confidence and promote long-term sustainability. More information regarding the Company’s ESG initiatives can be obtained at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/esg-efforts.

Recent Developments: Strategic Cooperation Agreement

The Company continued to build its partnership ecosystem to lay the foundation for future opportunities. On July 28, 2023, the Company entered into a ten-year strategic cooperation agreement with Zhangjiakou Construction & Investment Group, an SOE based in Zhangjiakou. Zhangjiakou Construction & Investment Group brings a wealth of experience and robust capabilities in asset management, capital operations, resource development, and industrial investment. The two entities will forge a comprehensive partnership spanning land and water resource development, energy development, data center collaboration and operations, and integrated source-grid-load-storage projects. Both parties will also further explore other collaborative opportunities in the big data industry chain. This partnership enhances the Company’s presence in Hebei and Zhangjiakou's "East Data" hub, while delivering mutual benefits, fostering industry convergence, and boosting Zhangjiakou's digital economy.

Recent Developments: National Award
On July 14, 2023, Hebei Qinhuai, a subsidiary of the Company, was selected to be a part of the National List of Specialized and Innovative "Little Giant" Enterprises. This prestigious designation is awarded to companies that focus on niche markets, exhibiting strong innovation, maintaining significant market share, mastering core technologies, and achieving high levels of quality and efficiency. The Company holds the distinction of being the first data center enterprise in Hebei to attain this honor. The Company’s "Four Campuses Layout" in Huailai County is well-established, with an IT capacity of over 300MW and a server deployment scale accounting for 80% of the total in Huailai County.

Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results Summary

TOTAL REVENUES

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 49.7% to RMB1,553.8 million (US$214.3 million) from RMB1,038.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily driven by the robust growth of the Company’s colocation services as more capacity was put into utilization as scheduled.

For the first half of 2023, total revenues increased by 53.0% to RMB2,997.3 million (US$413.4 million) from RMB1,958.7 million in the same period of 2022.

COST OF REVENUE

In line with the Company’s revenue growth, total costs of revenue in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB911.2 million (US$125.7 million), compared to RMB602.2 million in the same period of 2022, representing an increase of 51.3%, mainly driven by increases in utility costs, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

For the first half of 2023, total cost of revenue increased by 57.2% to RMB1,731.5 million (US$238.8 million) from RMB1,101.8 million in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by increases in utility costs, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 47.4% to RMB642.6 million (US$88.6 million) from RMB435.9 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 41.4%, compared with 42.0% in the same period of 2022 and 43.2% in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first half of 2023, gross profit increased by 47.7% to RMB1,265.8 million (US$174.6 million) from RMB856.9 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the first half of 2023 was 42.2%, compared to 43.8% in the same period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 56.9% to RMB197.6 million (US$27.2 million) from RMB125.9 million in the same period of 2022.

For the first half of 2023, total operating expenses increased by 23.5% to RMB364.7 million (US$50.3 million) from RMB295.4 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Selling and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 slightly increased by 4.1% to RMB16.1 million (US$2.2 million) from RMB15.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to more marketing activities conducted by the Company. For the first half of 2023, selling and marketing expenses slightly decreased by 0.9% to RMB37.5 million (US$5.2 million) from RMB37.8 million in the same period of 2022.

  • General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 69.6% to RMB154.5 million (US$21.3 million) from RMB91.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to higher professional service fee and employee benefit expense. For the first half of 2023, general and administrative expenses increased by 25.7% to RMB275.3 million (US$38.0 million) from RMB218.9 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to higher professional service fee and employee benefit expense.

  • Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB27.0 million (US$3.7 million), compared to RMB19.4 million in the same period of 2022, representing an increase of 39.3%, primarily due to an increase in R&D personnel and higher share-based compensation expense. For the first half of 2023, research and development expenses increased by 34.4% to RMB51.9 million (US$7.2 million) from RMB38.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in R&D personnel and higher share-based compensation expense.

OPERATING INCOME

As a result of the foregoing, operating income in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 43.5% to RMB445.0 million (US$61.4 million) from RMB310.0 million in the same period of 2022. Operating income margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 28.6%, compared with 29.9% in the same period of 2022 and 31.6% in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first half of 2023, operating income increased by 60.5% to RMB901.1 million (US$124.3 million) from RMB561.6 million in the same period of 2022. Operating income margin in the first half of 2023 was 30.1%, compared to 28.7% in the same period of 2022.

NET INCOME

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 9.8% to RMB219.2 million (US$30.2 million) from RMB199.6 million in the same period of 2022. Net income margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 14.1%, compared with 19.2% in the same period of 2022 and 17.5% in the first quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2023, net income increased by 60.5% to RMB472.2 million (US$65.1 million), compared with RMB294.1 million in the same period of 2022. Net income margin in the first half of 2023 was 15.8%, compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022.

EARNINGS PER ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB0.60 (US$0.08) and RMB0.60 (US$0.08). Basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.30 (US$0.04) and RMB0.30 (US$0.04). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

For the first half of 2023, basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were RMB1.30 (US$0.18) and RMB1.28 (US$0.18). Basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB0.65 (US$0.09) and RMB0.64 (US$0.09).

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 49.9% to RMB816.1 million (US$112.5 million), from RMB544.3 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expenses, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, change in fair value of financial instruments, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 52.5%, compared with 52.4% in the same period of 2022 and 56.4% in the first quarter of 2023.
For the first half of 2023, adjusted EBITDA increased by 56.9% to RMB1,629.9 million (US$224.8 million), from RMB1,038.8 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first half of 2023 was 54.4%, compared with 53.0% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 6.7% to RMB258.2 million (US$35.6 million), from RMB241.9 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, and depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets resulting from a business combination, as adjusted for the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

Adjusted net income margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 16.6%, compared with 23.3% in the same period of 2022 and 21.9% in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first half of 2023, adjusted net income increased by 36.8% to RMB574.0 million (US$79.2 million), from RMB419.5 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income margin in the first half of 2023 was 19.1%, compared with 21.4% in the same period of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB5,915.3 million (US$815.8 million), compared to RMB4,064.2 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had short-term bank loans and current portion of long-term bank loans of RMB1,306.1 million (US$180.1 million), long-term bank loans of RMB8,225.1 million (US$1,134.3 million) and notes payable of RMB2,137.4 million (US$294.8 million), compared to RMB1,203.1 million, RMB7,168.4 million and nil, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

The Company and its affiliates may from time to time purchase Company debt, including the 10.500% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, tender offers or otherwise. In addition, the Company currently expects to exercise its right under the indenture governing the Notes to redeem the Notes after the closing of the merger contemplated in the Agreement and Plan of Merger among the Company and the other parties thereto, dated August 11, 2023 (the “Merger”), subject to market conditions, the Company’s liquidity requirements and capital resources, the terms of the debt financing to be incurred in connection with the Merger, and other factors.

2023 Full Year Business Outlook

Taking numerous factors into consideration, the Company reiterated its guidance for the full year of 2023 as follows.

TOTAL REVENUES

  • RMB5,880 million – RMB6,080 million, a 29.2-33.6% increase over the full year of 2022

ADJUSTED EBITDA

  • RMB3,100 million – RMB3,220 million, a 31.0-35.6% increase over the full year of 2022

These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

The Company has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Chindata Group's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Chindata Group Investor Relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Chindata Group’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin as non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results as they do not include all items that impact its net loss or income for the period, and are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance. A limitation of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that the non-GAAP measure exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Exchange Rate Information

Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi into U.S. dollars were made at RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group’s business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
 
  As of December 31, 2022  As of June 30, 2023 
  RMB  RMB  US$ 
ASSETS         
Current assets         
Cash and cash equivalents  3,115,914   4,907,901   676,830 
Restricted cash  796,549   768,637   106,000 
Accounts receivable, net  1,937,692   1,397,109   192,670 
Value added taxes recoverable  437,579   477,810   65,893 
Prepayments and other current assets  468,688   653,239   90,086 
Total current assets  6,756,422   8,204,696   1,131,479 
Non-current assets         
Property and equipment, net  13,369,156   15,316,834   2,112,288 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,104,895   1,099,258   151,595 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  133,037   134,383   18,532 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  793,082   773,152   106,623 
Restricted cash  151,763   238,723   32,921 
Value added taxes recoverable  369,016   367,221   50,642 
Other non-current assets  422,860   467,960   64,534 
Total non-current assets  16,343,809   18,397,531   2,537,135 
Total assets  23,100,231   26,602,227   3,668,614 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Current liabilities         
Short-term bank loans and current portion of long-term bank loans  1,203,080   1,306,082   180,117 
Accounts payable  2,420,376   2,119,212   292,253 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  42,407   36,898   5,088 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  4,978   5,071   699 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  584,839   657,466   90,669 
Total current liabilities  4,255,680   4,124,729   568,826 
Non-current liabilities         
Long-term bank loans  7,168,445   8,225,121   1,134,296 
Notes payable     2,137,360   294,755 
Operating lease liabilities  178,609   175,855   24,252 
Finance lease liabilities  58,745   58,284   8,038 
Other non-current liabilities  529,198   601,491   82,949 
Total non-current liabilities  7,934,997   11,198,111   1,544,290 
Total liabilities  12,190,677   15,322,840   2,113,116 
Shareholders’ equity:         
Ordinary shares  46   46   6 
Additional paid-in capital  10,832,160   10,917,432   1,505,583 
Statutory reserves  311,821   311,821   43,002 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (300,517)  (488,147)  (67,319)
Retained earnings  66,044   538,235   74,226 
Total shareholders’ equity  10,909,554   11,279,387   1,555,498 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  23,100,231   26,602,227   3,668,614 


 
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share information)
 
  For the three months ended  For the six months ended 
  June 30, 2022  March 31, 2023  June 30, 2023  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2023 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Revenue  1,038,097   1,443,547   1,553,793   214,278   1,958,705   2,997,340   413,352 
Cost of revenue  (602,182)  (820,324)  (911,221)  (125,663)  (1,101,756)  (1,731,545)  (238,791)
Gross profit  435,915   623,223   642,572   88,615   856,949   1,265,795   174,561 
Operating expenses                     
Selling and marketing expenses  (15,426)  (21,449)  (16,066)  (2,216)  (37,842)  (37,515)  (5,174)
General and administrative expenses  (91,104)  (120,784)  (154,531)  (21,311)  (218,942)  (275,315)  (37,968)
Research and development expenses  (19,360)  (24,880)  (26,978)  (3,720)  (38,574)  (51,858)  (7,152)
Total operating expenses  (125,890)  (167,113)  (197,575)  (27,247)  (295,358)  (364,688)  (50,294)
Operating income  310,025   456,110   444,997   61,368   561,591   901,107   124,267 
Net interest expense  (60,518)  (117,425)  (131,591)  (18,147)  (145,145)  (249,016)  (34,341)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)  3,667   2,045   (1,174)  (162)  3,138   871   120 
Changes in fair value of financial instruments  10,436   3,310   5,659   780   10,381   8,969   1,237 
Others, net  13,637   18,556   13,591   1,874   14,255   32,147   4,433 
Income before income taxes  277,247   362,596   331,482   45,713   444,220   694,078   95,716 
Income tax expense  (77,683)  (109,624)  (112,263)  (15,482)  (150,088)  (221,887)  (30,600)
Net income  199,564   252,972   219,219   30,231   294,132   472,191   65,116 
Earnings per share:                     
Basic  0.27   0.35   0.30   0.04   0.40   0.65   0.09 
Diluted  0.27   0.34   0.30   0.04   0.40   0.64   0.09 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:                     
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (32,410)  (20,940)  (166,690)  (22,988)  (47,843)  (187,630)  (25,875)
Comprehensive income  167,154   232,032   52,529   7,243   246,289   284,561   39,241 



 
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
 
  For the three months ended  For the six months ended 
  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2023		  June 30, 2023  June 30,
2022		  June 30, 2023 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Net income  199,564   252,972   219,219   30,231   294,132   472,191   65,116 
Depreciation and amortization  185,318   281,577   323,853   44,661   351,674   605,430   83,493 
Share-based compensation  32,345   52,253   28,475   3,927   105,338   80,728   11,133 
Amortization of debt issuance cost  11,042   15,195   15,916   2,195   51,127   31,111   4,290 
Others  25,592   9,500   43,347   5,978   44,222   52,847   7,289 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  21,632   81,779   556,005   76,677   (202,753)  637,784   87,954 
Net cash generated from operating activities  475,493   693,276   1,186,815   163,669   643,740   1,880,091   259,275 
Net cash paid for long-lived assets and business combinations  (1,007,840)  (1,653,902)  (1,254,568)  (173,013)  (2,232,725)  (2,908,470)  (401,096)
Net cash from short-term investment activities  33,052      (141,857)  (19,563)  194,903   (141,857)  (19,563)
Net cash used in investing activities  (974,788)  (1,653,902)  (1,396,425)  (192,576)  (2,037,822)  (3,050,327)  (420,659)
Net proceeds from financing activities  1,819,657   2,713,334   259,142   35,737   1,858,931   2,972,476   409,923 
Net cash generated from financing activities  1,819,657   2,713,334   259,142   35,737   1,858,931   2,972,476   409,923 
Exchange rate effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  71,166   (47,663)  96,458   13,302   58,002   48,795   6,730 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  1,391,528   1,705,045   145,990   20,132   522,851   1,851,035   255,269 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  4,372,325   4,064,226   5,769,271   795,619   5,241,002   4,064,226   560,482 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period  5,763,853   5,769,271   5,915,261   815,751   5,763,853   5,915,261   815,751 


 
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for percentage data)
 
  For the three months ended  For the six months ended 
  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2023		  June 30, 2023  June 30,
2022		  June 30, 2023 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Net income  199,564   252,972   219,219   30,231   294,132   472,191   65,116 
Add: Depreciation and amortization(1)  187,324   283,584   325,859   44,938   355,687   609,443   84,046 
Add: Net interest expenses  60,518   117,425   131,591   18,147   145,145   249,016   34,341 
Add: Income tax expenses  77,683   109,624   112,263   15,482   150,088   221,887   30,600 
Add: Share-based compensation  32,345   52,253   28,475   3,927   105,338   80,728   11,133 
Add: Changes in fair value of financial instruments  (10,436)  (3,310)  (5,659)  (780)  (10,381)  (8,969)  (1,237)
Add: Foreign exchange (gain) loss  (3,667)  (2,045)  1,174   162   (3,138)  (871)  (120)
Add: Non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights  959   3,297   3,172   437   1,918   6,469   892 
Adjusted EBITDA  544,290   813,800   816,094   112,544   1,038,789   1,629,894   224,771 
Net income margin  19.2%  17.5%  14.1%  14.1%  15.0%  15.8%  15.8%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  52.4%  56.4%  52.5%  52.5%  53.0%  54.4%  54.4%

Note:

(1) Before the deduction of government grants.

  For the three months ended  For the six months ended 
  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2023		  June 30, 2023  June 30,
2022		  June 30, 2023 
  RMB  RMB  RMB  US$  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Net income  199,564   252,972   219,219   30,231   294,132   472,191   65,116 
Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
  and intangible assets resulting from business combination(1)		  12,240   12,591   12,424   1,713   24,410   25,015   3,450 
Add: Share-based compensation  32,345   52,253   28,475   3,927   105,338   80,728   11,133 
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(2)  (2,210)  (2,041)  (1,926)  (266)  (4,404)  (3,967)  (547)
Adjusted Net Income  241,939   315,775   258,192   35,605   419,476   573,967   79,152 
Net income margin  19.2%  17.5%  14.1%  14.1%  15.0%  15.8%  15.8%
Adjusted Net Income margin  23.3%  21.9%  16.6%  16.6%  21.4%  19.1%  19.1%


Note:
(1)   Consists of expenses resulting from the depreciation and amortization of the fair value adjustment on property and equipment and intangible assets resulting from business combination. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

(2)   Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments primarily comprised of tax effects relating to depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets resulting from business combination.