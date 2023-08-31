Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market 2023-2028: Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group and Danaher Corporation Take the Lead

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Stem Cell Lines), Application (Research, Clinical, Cell Tissue & Banking), End User, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stem cell manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2028 from USD 12.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and increasing regulatory approvals on stem cell therapies are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, the high costs of research and manufacturing are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. The stem cell manufacturing market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.

By products, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market

Based on products, the stem cell manufacturing market is categorized into consumables, instruments, and stem cell lines. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to rising demand for stem cell-based research, increasing government funding and initiatives, and the rising number of collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies has led to a higher growth rate for products in the stem cell manufacturing market.

By application, the research application segment accounted for the largest share in the stem cell manufacturing market

Based on application, the stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and cell & tissue banking applications. In 2023, the research application segment accounted for a larger share of the stem cell manufacturing market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to a rising focus on stem cell cytology & pathophysiology research, growing awareness about the therapeutic potency of stem cells among researchers and healthcare professionals, growing public-private funding to support stem cell product development and commercialization, and technological advancements related to the effective production scale-up for stem cell products.

North America: the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a well-established healthcare and biotechnology industry in the region, with advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, and a strong ecosystem of biotechnology companies and CROs specializing in stem cell research. The presence of top academic institutions and private companies in North America with dedicated stem cell research programs and expertise has contributed to the growth of the stem cell manufacturing market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the stem cell manufacturing market

The Asia Pacific stem cell manufacturing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and advancements in stem cell-based therapies. Another key driver for the Asia Pacific stem cell manufacturing market is the region's large and rapidly increasing population.

Premium Insights

Growing Investments in Stem Cell-Based Research to Drive Market Growth

Consumables to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Venture Capital Investments in Stem Cell Research

Increasing Awareness About Therapeutic Potency of Stem Cell Products

Technological Advancements in Stem Cell Manufacturing

Restraints

Significant Operational Costs Associated with Stem Cell Manufacturing and Banking

Opportunities

Supportive Regulatory Framework Across Developing Economies

Government Initiatives to Boost Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Increased Market Focus on Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Challenges

Technical Limitations Associated with Manufacturing Scale-Up

Socio-Ethical Concerns Related to Use of Allogeneic and Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius Ag

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eppendorf Se

Corning Incorporated

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Getinge Ab

Terumo Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation

Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Other Players

Stemcell Technologies, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Promocell

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Cellgenix GmbH

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Vericel Corp.

American Cryostem Corp.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2049wo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment