Antimicrobial Coatings Market worth $7.0 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.8% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027 from USD 4.2 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.8%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Antimicrobial coatings are those coatings that consist of antimicrobial agents that have the ability to inhibit the growth of several microorganisms such as bacteria, mold, fungi, mildew, and others. These coatings are applied on the surfaces of substrates, which hinder the growth of microorganisms by disturbing their metabolic activities.

List of Key Players in Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V.(Netherlands) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US) The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) BASF (Germany) PPG Industries Inc. (US) Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan) RPM International Inc. (US) Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands) Sika AG (Switzerland) Lanxess AG (Germany) among others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

Driver: The market is driven by the escalating demand for antimicrobial coatings in the healthcare and medical industries

The market is driven by the escalating demand for antimicrobial coatings in the healthcare and medical industries Restraint: Antimicrobial coatings are expensive, and skilled labor is scarce.

Antimicrobial coatings are expensive, and skilled labor is scarce. Opportunities: Antimicrobial coatings used in innovative applications

Antimicrobial coatings used in innovative applications Challenges :Nanoparticle toxicity is a source of concern

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on type antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented i.e. silver, copper, titanium dioxide, and others

Based on end-use applications antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into medical and healthcare, food & beverages, building and construction, HVAC systems, and others

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have greater efficiency to prevent the growth of microorganisms and hence it is used in several areas such as the medical and healthcare sector, protective clothing, HVAC systems, and others. In the medical and healthcare sector, these coatings are used for various surgical instruments, catheters, injections, and others. In HVAC Systems, these coatings are used in both interior and exterior surfaces of duct systems. In the protective clothing area, these coatings are used on the clothes such as medical gowns, masks, and others. These antimicrobial coatings are also used in various food processing areas such as restaurants, etc.

In the medical and healthcare industry, these coatings are used in coating the surfaces of masks, surgical gowns, surgical instruments, and others. In the food and beverages industry, these coatings are used to cover the surfaces where food is processed, such as in restaurants. In the building and construction industry, these coatings are used in coating the indoor and outdoor walls of buildings, door knobs, and other touching surfaces. In other industries, these coatings are used in coating protective wear, curtains, drapes, carpets, wipes, bedding, footwear, other apparel, electronic items, kitchen utensils, bathroom products, etc. These coatings are also used in coating the cabins, dashboards, and other surfaces of vehicles in the marine, aerospace, and automotive industries.

The antimicrobial coatings market is studied in five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is the fastest-growing market and the largest consumer of antimicrobial coatings globally. The growth is led by increasing the demand of antimicrobial coatings from the healthcare & medical sector for preventing the growth of several microorganisms which causes HAIs.

In addition to these, stringent regulations and norms related to hygiene, HVAC systems manufacturers are applying these coatings on the surfaces of duct systems to ensure the supply of clean air. The second-largest antimicrobial coatings market globally is present in Europe. The Medical & healthcare sectors are the main sector, attributed to the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market in Europe. The Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for antimicrobial coatings globally. The penetration of antimicrobial coatings in the Asia Pacific is quite low due to the little awareness about the antimicrobial coatings, low buying potential, lack of regulations, and low per capita income compared to developed regions.

