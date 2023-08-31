Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2023: Sustainable Solutions Steer Agricultural Biologicals Market - Key Players BASF SE, Syngenta AG, and Bayer AG Lead the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market by Function, Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil & Seed Treatment), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028 from USD 14.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period in terms of value. The agricultural biologicals market comprises of biofertilizers, biopesticides, beneficial insects and biostimulants.

The increasing consumer awareness and preference for organic and sustainable food fuel the market demand for agricultural biologicals. However, the higher production costs and limited scalability of agricultural biologicals can present challenges in terms of affordability and market competitiveness. Nevertheless, governments' implementation of stricter regulations on chemical pesticides encourages the adoption of safer alternatives, providing opportunities for the agricultural biological market.

By mode of application, Foliar spray is projected to be in high demand during the forecast period

The compatibility of foliar application with other agricultural practices, such as fertilization, disease management, and pest control, enables farmers to seamlessly integrate agricultural biologicals into their existing spray programs. This integration enhances the overall effectiveness and efficiency of crop management practices. The foliar spray offers a targeted and precise method of applying agricultural biologicals, enabling direct contact between the biological agents and the target pests or pathogens. This direct contact maximizes the effectiveness of the biological solutions, optimizing their impact on pest and disease control. Owing to these factors, the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By crop type, Cereals & Grains is expected to dominate the market for agricultural biologicals

Agricultural biologicals provide effective and sustainable solutions for managing pests and diseases in cereals and grains, which are vulnerable to various pests and diseases that can negatively impact yield and quality. By utilizing agricultural biologicals, farmers can reduce their dependence on chemical pesticides. Additionally, biological products like biofertilizers and microbial inoculants improve the availability and uptake of nutrients in cereals and grains. They enhance soil fertility, promote nutrient cycling, and boost the plants' ability to absorb vital nutrients, resulting in improved crop health and increased productivity.

South America will significantly contribute toward market growth during the forecast period

The South American region, comprising Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America (including Chile, Peru, and Venezuela), witnesses the cultivation of key crops such as cereals, corn, legumes, and soybeans across tropical, sub-tropical, and temperate climatic areas. Over time, inappropriate agricultural practices and excessive use of fertilizers and technology have led to soil degradation, prompting many farmers to adopt organic farming practices. A significant portion of land in the region is dedicated to organic farming, predominantly owned by small and local farmers. Various Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, are expanding their production of biofertilizers and biological control agents. Incentive programs and regulatory changes are encouraging the use of biological inputs in agriculture. Moreover, these countries are focusing on diversifying crop varieties among small-scale farmers through organic farming strategies.

The increasing focus on organic farming and sustainable practices in the South American region drives the demand for agricultural biologicals as preferred inputs. Farmers are actively seeking biological solutions for pest and disease management, nutrient supplementation, and soil health improvement, presenting a lucrative market opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers of agricultural biologicals. Additionally, governments in South American countries are implementing incentive programs and regulatory changes to encourage the adoption of biological inputs in agriculture. These initiatives provide valuable support and incentives for farmers, leading to market growth and greater acceptance of agricultural biologicals.

Premium Insights

Shift Toward Sustainable Agriculture Driving Market Growth

Biocontrol Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Agricultural Biologicals Market in 2022

North America to Dominate Agricultural Biologicals Market from 2023 to 2028 (USD Million)

Europe to Grow at Significant CAGR from 2023 to 2028 (Kt)

Biocontrol Segment Estimated to be Largest Throughout Forecast Period (USD Million)

Microbial-based Agricultural Biologicals Estimated to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period (USD Million)

Europe Estimated to Hold Largest Share in Foliar Spray Application During Forecast Period (USD Million)

Brazil, US, and France Projected to Grow at High Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Regulatory Pressures and Harmful Effects Associated with Synthetic Plant Protection Products

Rise in Resistance Development in Various Pest and Insect Species to Drive Consumption of Natural Biocontrol Protection in Agriculture

Rising Trend for Organically Produced Foods Among Consumers to Drive Demand for Biologicals

Restraints

Technological and Environmental Constraints for Use of Biologicals

Absence of Well-Constructed Marketing Routes and Surrounding Infrastructure

Opportunities

Advancements in Microbial Research Undertaken by Key Players Across Regions

Increasing Importance of Sustainable Food Production Globally

Challenges

High Preference for Agrochemicals Among Farmers Across Regions

Presence of Counterfeit Products in Market Across Regions

Company Profiles

Key Players

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Bayer AG

UPL

Corteva Agriscience

The Mosaic Company

Pro Farm Group Inc.

Gowan Company

Vegalab SA

Lallemand Inc.

Valent Biosciences LLC

Koppert

Sustainable Agro Solutions, SAU.

Trade Corporation International

STK Bio-AG

Startups/SMEs/Other Players

Biolchim S.p.A.

Rizobacter

Bionema

Certis Biologicals

Biobest Group NV

Verdesian Life Sciences

AXEB Biotech SL

Pivot Bio

Andermatt Group AG

Biotalys



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6s5fl9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment