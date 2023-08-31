US Capital Global Engaged by PlantForm Corporation as Strategic Advisor on $25 Million Capital Formation

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has been engaged by PlantForm Corporation (“PlantForm” or the “Company”) as its strategic financial advisor on a $25 million debt and equity financing. Based in Toronto, Canada, PlantForm is a privately-held Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the rapid development and production of specialty antibody and protein drugs using its proprietary vivoXPRESS® manufacturing platform.

PlantForm is currently developing low-cost versions of current drugs for the $16.8 billion biosimilar market. A biosimilar of the lifesaving cancer drug Keytruda®, the third largest selling drug worldwide in 2022, is being developed for international markets in partnership with the Government of Brazil. The Company is also developing plant-made pharmaceuticals for exposure to chemical weapons, such as prophylactic protection against nerve agents such as sarin gas, and a plant-made antidote to ricin, which is potentially 6,000 times more deadly than cyanide and for which there is currently no antidote.

With global headquarters in San Francisco and principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“PlantForm is committed to producing high-value biopharmaceuticals in an environmentally and socially responsible manner to improve the quality of life and survival of patients with cancer and other critical illnesses,” said Dr. Don Stewart, PlantForm’s President and CEO. “Our engagement of US Capital Global marks a significant milestone as we advance our unique biotech solutions and secure the necessary funding for our continued expansion.”

“We are thrilled to be supporting PlantForm in its high-profile, pioneering biotech work,” said Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global. “PlantForm is working with the Departments of Defense of the U.K., Canada, and Australia, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as the Government of Brazil. Its pipeline of cutting edge, plant-made products includes a next-generation animal vaccine, cost effective lifesaving biosimilar drugs, groundbreaking antibodies for the treatment of HIV, and anti-terrorism solutions for chemical weapons which plague many war-torn areas of the world today. We look forward to fully supporting the Company as it brings its breakthrough biotech products to the international market and contributes to making a positive impact for our global citizens.”

PlantForm’s intellectual property is protected by six families of patent filings. Last month, the US Patent Office allowed PlantForm’s application to patent a novel approach to enhancing yields of plant-made protein products by suppressing post-translational gene silencing.



About PlantForm Corporation

PlantForm Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the low-cost production of high-value antibody and protein drugs and vaccines using the proprietary vivoXPRESS® plant-based manufacturing platform. The vivoXPRESS® plant expression system produces biologic drugs at a significantly reduced cost compared to standard mammalian cell systems. The platform is fast (drug production in as little as six weeks), versatile, and easily scalable. PlantForm’s pipeline features an innovative antidote to ricin exposure, and biosimilar versions of the brand name biologic drugs Lucentis® and Keytruda®. To learn more, visit www.plantformcorp.com



About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com

