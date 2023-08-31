Examining the Dynamics of the Smartphone Camera Lens Market 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smartphone Camera Lens - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global smartphone camera lens market, covering the period from 2014 to 2030. The analysis encompasses various geographic regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market presence of smartphone camera lens across these regions is evaluated in terms of strength, activity, niche, or trivial status. Key competitors in each region for the year 2023 are identified. The analysis delves into distribution channels, both online and offline, with independent assessments of annual sales in US$ million projected from 2022 to 2030, along with the corresponding percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The report also offers 8-year perspectives on distribution trends, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for online and offline channels for the years 2023 and 2030. The study provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders, enabling them to understand market dynamics and make informed decisions.



Global Smartphone Camera Lens Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smartphone Camera Lens estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Online, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Offline segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Smartphone Camera Lens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

