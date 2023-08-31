Unveiling the Future of Industrial Safety: Safety Instrumented Systems Market Outlook

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Instrumented Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis encompasses various geographic regions and includes market presence evaluations and key competitors across the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report covers different product types, such as Emergency Shutdown Systems, Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control, High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems, and end-uses including Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and more. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape in different regions.



Global Safety Instrumented Systems Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Safety Instrumented Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control (F&GC) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Safety Instrumented Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell Process Solutions

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

