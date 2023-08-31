Newborn Screening - Global Key Competitors and Market Overview 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Newborn Screening - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Newborn Screening estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Newborn Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AB Sciex LLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Waters Corporation

