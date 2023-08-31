Seed.Photo Expands User Convenience with Direct Crypto Currency Purchases

LONDON, UK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed.Photo, exclusive NFT photography marketplace, is proud to announce a groundbreaking enhancement to its platform. In a strategic move to elevate user experience and accessibility, Seed.Photo now allows its users to directly purchase cryptocurrencies using Visa and Mastercard within its platform.





This innovative feature empowers users to seamlessly acquire cryptocurrencies directly within the Seed.Photo platform, eliminating the need to navigate external services. By offering the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using widely accepted payment methods, Seed.Photo is committed to enhancing the overall user experience and making the process as effortless as possible.

"We are thrilled to introduce the ability for our users to purchase cryptocurrencies using their Mastercard and Visa cards," said Alex Atashkar, Co-founder of Seed.Photo. "This new feature aligns with our dedication to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience for our community, ensuring that users have a smooth and secure way to engage with the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

Seed.Photo's ongoing commitment to innovation is evident through the introduction of this feature. By allowing direct Mastercard and Visa crypto purchases, Seed.Photo continues to evolve as a platform that values user convenience and accessibility.

Seed.Photo reaffirms its commitment to adhering to all applicable rules and laws when it comes to buying cryptocurrencies and continues to maintain its dedication to creating a safe and thriving ecosystem, enabling photographers, collectors, and enthusiasts to explore, transact, and celebrate the captivating world of NFT photography with confidence.

About Seed.Photo

Seed.Photo is a dynamic NFT photography marketplace that empowers photographers to tokenize their work as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), connecting them with a global audience of collectors and enthusiasts. "We believe we have created an amazing platform that will be the art survivor in the new era of mankind. This fascinating platform is built by photographers, for photographers" said Alex Atashkar, Co-founder of Seed.Photo. With a user-friendly interface and a commitment to innovation, Seed.Photo redefines the way photographers showcase, monetize, and engage with their unique creations.

