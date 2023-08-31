Insights into the Neonatal Intensive Care Devices Market 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal Intensive Care Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive global market perspective on neonatal intensive care devices and associated equipment, covering the period from 2014 to 2030.

It encompasses various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis includes an examination of annual sales trends in US$ thousand and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the years 2022 through 2030. Moreover, a 16-year perspective highlights the percentage breakdown of value sales for each region in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The market presence of neonatal intensive care devices is assessed across different regions, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. This detailed analysis provides valuable insights for stakeholders in the field, aiding strategic decision-making. The subsequent sections delve into the market presence and competition in specific regions, further enhancing the understanding of the global neonatal care landscape.

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Devices Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Neonatal Intensive Care Devices estimated at US$630.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Respiratory Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$311.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Monitoring Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Neonatal Intensive Care Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$223.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

