Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, September 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these events, as well as an archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Turiano

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com

(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:

Lesley Stanley

Real Chemistry

lestanley@realchemistry.com

(609) 273-3162