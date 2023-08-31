Telesign CMO Kristi Melani Named One of the Top Women in Marketing for Class of 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced that Kristi Melani, CMO and Head of GTM Strategy, has been named to Ragan PR Daily’s 2023 Top Women in Marketing Awards List in the category of team leader. The women on this year’s list represent the remarkable strides that women continue to make in the marketing domain. From cutting-edge strategies to transformative campaigns, these women have redefined the industry's standards.



In her first year as CMO of Telesign, Melani expanded the marketing organization from a small group to an impressive team of 58 professionals. One of Melani’s major accomplishments was reimagining Telesign’s messaging and instilling a human touch that resonated deeply with employees and customers. She also led the effort to create a new go-to-market lead generational model and oversees the company’s GTM strategy.

“Kristi's visionary approach to marketing has been instrumental in reshaping Telesign’s brand identity,” said Telesign CEO Joe Burton. “Her ability to connect our technology solutions with essential human needs has allowed us to greatly bolster the emotional bond we have with our stakeholders. The transformative rebranding efforts guided by Kristi not only reshaped Telesign’s image but elevated our position as a leading authority in trust. Through her leadership, our brand’s image now far better reflects our dedication to understanding and addressing universal human concerns in the digital realm.”

Melani’s impact extends beyond marketing strategy. She played a pivotal role as the executive sponsor in the establishment of Telesign’s Employee Ambassador Council, a select group tasked with promoting the company’s brand, services, products, and people. Additionally, during Women’s History Month, Melani facilitated the launch of Women@Telesign, an employee resource group (ERG) designed to empower women in the tech industry. These initiatives underscore Telesign’s commitment to fostering inclusion and belonging within its workforce.

Mentorship is another core tenet of Melani’s leadership philosophy, as she actively engages in guiding professionals both within and outside of Telesign. Her involvement in the Women Unlimited LEAD program as a corporate partner liaison exemplifies her dedication to mentoring mid-level managers and preparing them for higher leadership roles.

Melani will be honored on Thursday, Oct. 26 during a special luncheon at the City Winery in New York City to celebrate the 2023 class of female marketing leaders. This awards luncheon promises to be an inspiring celebration of excellence and innovation. Click here for a full list of honorees.

