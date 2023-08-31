Momcozy's Breastfeeding Support Program: An Ongoing Commitment to Empower and Support Mothers Globally

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we mark Black Breastfeeding Week, Momcozy, trusted maternity brand and companion of over 2 million moms worldwide, has already set the groundwork for advocacy with its Breastfeeding Support Program. Announced on August 12, the program stands out as a pillar of real support for moms of all backgrounds as it addresses the many challenges mothers face—from difficulty finding affordable breastfeeding support and education to overcoming wider societal pressures.

The Breastfeeding Support Program will provide a full suite of support and a wide range of benefits to moms, including accessible online shopping for baby products, expert advice on pregnancy and parenting, community forums to connect with other mothers, and the opportunity for IBCLC exam financial assistance through its Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund. This fund reimburses full exam costs for those who pass the IBCLC exam in 2022 or 2023, emphasizing their dedication to the breastfeeding field. Eliminating expensive fees for moms to support other moms is the first of many more steps Momcozy will take to expand access to breastfeeding support.

"Every mother should have the ability to access proper breastfeeding guidance, empowerment, and support yet unfortunately, that's not always the case," said Ivy Gao, Director of Marketing at Momcozy. "As a company founded to bring the very best in comfort to mothers, we are committed to doing all we can to remedy this and are moving full steam ahead to create a stronger, more supportive world for breastfeeding women. This is just the beginning."



Eligibility and Application Process

To qualify for the Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund, mothers should have passed the IBCLC exams in 2022 or 2023, acquired their licenses, and signaled commitment to providing lactation services in North America. Momcozy prioritizes applicants from historically underrepresented groups in lactation, and those who've shown leadership or advocacy in breastfeeding within their communities. To apply for the Scholarship Fund, mothers must submit the enrollment form by December 31, 2023, 11:59:59 p.m. CST.



Momcozy has unwaveringly championed mothers and the broader community. This year, the Parachute Care Program rolled out with $1 million worth in rewards and discounts, ensuring smoother journeys for mothers nursing infants from 0-12 months. This support included discounts on breast pumps, career perks, and gift boxes tailored to their needs. Through the Community Heroes Program, Momcozy salutes women who are community heroes (teachers, healthcare workers, first responders and more) by offering specialized discounts on breast pumps and baby monitors. The brand's Mother's Day Campaign further celebrated mothers with its heartfelt message of “Just be a cozy mom and a cozy her” by inviting four real moms to share their unique journeys of motherhood. Complementing these initiatives, Momcozy has maintained its commitment to mothers through free, breastfeeding education sessions from lactation experts both online and in-person.



Looking Ahead

Momcozy is dedicated to broadening its support for mothers worldwide. Future efforts will continue to revolve around the brand's core mission of bringing real support and empowerment to all mothers.



About Momcozy: Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom-care products. Endorsed by 2 million mothers in over 20 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

