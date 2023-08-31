Silicon Photonics market Value Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicon Photonics market by Product (Transceivers, Switches, Sensors), Application (Data Centers & High-Performance Computing, Telecommunications), Waveguide, Component and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028", Factors such as the risk of thermal effect and complexity in the integration of on-chip laser function are restraints for the market's growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Estimated Value USD 1.3 billion Expected Value USD 5.0 billion by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 28.5% Market size available for years 2019–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD Million/Billion Segments covered Product, component, waveguide, application, and Region.

Key Market Players in Silicon Photonics Market

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

Intel Corporation (US),

MACOM Technology Solutions (US),

Global Foundries Inc. (US),

Lumentum Operations LLC (US),

Marvell Technology, Inc. (US),

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Silicon Photonics Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

121 – Tables

61 – Figures

198 – Pages

Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology in data centers

There has been a rising demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology in data centers due to its ability to address the challenges of high-speed data transmission (>100 Gbps) and energy efficiency. Silicon photonics technology combines the power of optical communications with the cost-effectiveness and scalability of CMOS technology, making it an attractive solution for data center operators.

Restraint: Risk of thermal effect

Thermal effects are a concern in the Silicon Photonics market, especially as devices become smaller and more complex. The thermal effect arises due to the absorption of light by silicon, which can increase the temperature in the device. This increase in temperature can lead to a decrease in device performance or even device failure. One potential area of concern is the integration of electronic and photonic components on the same chip. The heat generated by the electronic components can impact the performance of the photonic components and vice versa. Additionally, high-powered laser sources can generate significant amounts of heat, which can cause thermal damage to the device.

Opportunity: Emerging applications of silicon photonics

Datacom and telecom are the major applications of silicon photonics; recently, much effort has been made by research institutes and players operating in this field to explore opportunities in other application areas, such as medical and life sciences, and automotive LiDAR. Automotive LiDAR is used in self-driving cars. MIT Photonics Microsystem Group and DARPA are working to integrate mechanical LiDAR systems on a microchip that can be mass-produced in CMOS foundries.

Challenges: Inefficient electroluminescence of bulk crystalline silicon

An optical network (fiber-optic or on-chip) requires light sources, and a photonic-integrated circuit (PIC) is incomplete without these sources. Bulk crystalline silicon has inefficient electroluminescence, so light sources have been critical for silicon photonics. Due to this, the creation of practical silicon light sources has been a primary focus in terms of R&D. Silicon lasers and amplifiers are useful in silicon photonics; however, intense optical pumping is required for on-chip devices. Thus, optical pumping is likely to be off-chip. Significant Si-based sources are being developed and will be available in the market in the next five years to manage on-chip optical pumping.

