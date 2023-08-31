Vitrified Tiles Market is Predicted to Top US$ 10 Billion Valuation by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new report Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Vitrified Tiles Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% to amount to US$ 10 billion by 2033-end.



Vitrified tiles are crafted by blending silica, clay, feldspar, and quartz, resulting in their exceptional weather-resistant and stain-resistant properties, making them a popular choice for outdoor flooring. The hydraulic pressing of clay, quartz, feldspar, and silica produces a vitreous surface, which lends itself to versatile applications, including bathroom walls, kitchen floors, and usage in various commercial establishments like restaurants, businesses, and shops. Their ease of installation, cleaning, and maintenance further adds to their appeal.

An increase in the demand for both residential and business infrastructure improvements is driving the market. Furthermore, government initiatives to support the tile industry continuously stimulate the growth of the vitrified tiles market. Similarly, rising demand for residential development drives industry expansion. Furthermore, increased creativity in tile manufacturing and print machinery is expected to boost market growth. The impact of GST, on the other hand, and the low replacing rate of tiles, have a direct impact on market growth.

Key Segments of Vitrified Tiles Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By End Use By Surface Double Charged

Full Body

Soluble Salt

Glazed Body Wall Tiles

Floor Tiles Residential

Commercial

Public Infrastructure Glossy

Matte

Anti-skid



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vitrified tiles market stands at US$ 7.7 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for vitrified tiles is projected to rise at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 10 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of vitrified tiles in the residential sector are predicted to grow at 3% CAGR through 2033.



“Environmental consciousness is influencing consumers’ choices and driving the demand for eco-friendly floorings. Manufacturers are using recycled materials and adopting eco-friendly production processes to reduce their carbon footprint and appeal to environmentally conscious buyers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Investments in the vitrified tiles market are focused on adopting new technologies, obtaining raw materials, effective procurement/inventory, strengthening product portfolios, and utilizing skills to maintain growth during difficult times. Significant players are extending their operations to improve their place in vitrified tiles and present the most recent vitrified goods.

In June 2021, Crystal Ceramics Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary of Asian Granito, successfully expanded its vitrified tile manufacturing capacity at its Mehsana Plant by an additional 12,000 square meters per day, leading to a total capacity of 36,000 square meters/day. Key players in the vitrified tile industry are preparing to produce glazed vitrified tiles on a large scale, with dimensions of 600 mm x 1,200 mm. These strategic moves are expected to significantly drive market growth over the forecast period.



To captivate the attention of consumers, participants in the market continually introduce products that prioritize reduced environmental impact, increased durability, and enhanced aesthetics. To maintain a competitive edge, major industry players are diligently working towards achieving optimal operational efficiency, elevating product quality, increasing manufacturing output, and pursuing acquisitions of smaller players.

Companies within the industry place a significant emphasis on robust research and development (R&D) activities and investments in flooring products to uphold their competitive positions. Leading firms are bolstering both their market presence and product portfolios through the introduction of cutting-edge offerings like vitrified tiles.

For instance,

Vitero Tiles embarked on a noteworthy venture in August 2020 with the launch of its Soir collection, a range of glazed vitrified tiles available in seven distinct colors. Drawing inspiration from the elegance of Italian and French marble, this new collection represents a strategic move by Vitero to expand its product lineup and reinforce its foothold in the market.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 10 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 2.5 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Ricchetti Group

Atlas Concorde S.P.A.

Cerámica Saloni

Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

Porcelanosa Group

ABK Group

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Lamosa Group

Mohawk Industries, Inc.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vitrified tiles market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (double charged, full body, soluble salt, glazed body), application (wall tiles, floor tiles), end use (residential, commercial, public infrastructure), and surface (glossy, matte, anti-skid), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

