Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Size To Grow USD 675.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.1%

New York, United States , Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Size to grow from USD 560.1 million in 2022 to USD 675.7 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a global impact, affecting the production and supply chains of construction-related markets such as cellulose fire protection intumescent coatings. COVID-19 has caused global supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and restricted industrial capacity. This disruption may have caused delays in the manufacturing and shipment of raw ingredients and finished items used in the creation of cellulosic fire prevention intumescent coatings. The epidemic has had an impact on construction activities and project timelines. Construction project delays or cancellations have been caused by lockdown constraints, social separation measures, and economic instability.

Cellulosic fire protection Intumescent coatings are specialised coatings that increase the fire resistance of cellulosic materials such as wood or paper. These coatings are designed to provide a protective barrier that expands when heated, resulting in the production of char, a thick, insulating layer. This char acts as a heat barrier, delaying heat conduction and postponing the underlying substance's ignition or burning. Cellulosic fire protection Long-lasting and durable intumescent coatings are designed. They are resistant to environmental factors such as moisture and UV radiation, ensuring their efficiency throughout time. Intumescent coatings form a char layer that acts as an insulator and reduces heat conduction to the underlying material. This can help to prevent structure collapse and minimise fire damage.

The market for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings is expected to expand as public awareness of fire safety rises. These coatings are used in a number of applications, including residential and commercial buildings, schools, hospitals, and other facilities with cellulose substrates. Several industry collaborations have resulted in the development of standardised testing techniques and certifications for cellulosic fire prevention coatings. Coating manufacturers, research institutes, and regulatory bodies have collaborated on these projects. These collaborations contribute to increased trust in the performance and dependability of these coatings, hence driving their adoption. Furthermore, major efforts have been undertaken to increase the efficacy and durability of cellulosic fire prevention intumescent coatings. This includes enhancing the recipe, experimenting with new materials, and increasing their fire resistance. Technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

Intumescent coatings for cellulosic fire protection can be more expensive than conventional fire prevention solutions. The price includes not only the coating material, but also surface preparation, application labour, and any future maintenance or reapplication. Cost considerations, particularly in low-budget projects, may influence the decision to utilise these coatings. Cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings might be more expensive than traditional fire prevention systems. Not only is the coating material included in the price, but so are surface preparation, application labour, and any future maintenance or reapplication. Cost factors, especially in low-budget projects, may affect the use of these coatings.

Type Insights

Water-borne cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market is segmented into water-borne cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings and solvent-borne cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings. Among these, Water-borne cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings are dominating the market by holding the largest market share over the forecast period. In recent years, water-borne cellulosic fire prevention intumescent coatings have risen in popularity. Water is used as the primary solvent in the manufacture of these coatings, making them more environmentally friendly and easier to work with than solvent-based competitors. Increasing environmental regulations, as well as a greater emphasis on sustainability, have increased demand for environmentally friendly coating solutions. Water-borne coatings are less harmful than solvent-based coatings because they emit fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs). They follow strict environmental rules, which makes them a popular choice among many customers.

End Use Insights

Commercial segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the end use, the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market is segmented into commercial, residential, and others. Among these, commercial segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. The Cellulosic Fire Defence in office buildings, intumescent coatings are frequently used to improve the fire resistance of structural elements such as timber beams, columns, and walls. These coatings add an extra layer of protection, contributing in the prevention of fire spread and boosting the building's overall fire safety. Not only that, but cellulose materials, such as wooden furniture, panelling, and decorative components, are widely employed in the interior design of hotels. The use of fire-resistant intumescent coatings to these materials aids in compliance with fire safety regulations and adds an extra layer of protection for guests and workers.

Regional Insights

North America region is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the region, North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. In North America, fire safety standards and construction codes are well-established, mandating effective fire protection measures such as the use of fire-resistant coatings. These laws have raised the need for cellulosic fire prevention intumescent coatings in a wide range of construction projects.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. Advances in coating technology and product innovation have considerably aided the expansion of the cellulosic fire prevention intumescent coatings industry. To satisfy the special needs of the Asia Pacific market, manufacturers are developing coatings with improved fire resistance, durability, and ease of application.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

