LPL Financial Welcomes Legacy Wealth Advisors, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Legacy Wealth Advisors, Inc., has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $280 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Cetera.

Based in Town and Country, Mo., the business is led by Founder and President Kevin Loyd, AIF®, Loyd has 22 years in the financial services industry after starting as a full-time intern while attending the University of Missouri – Saint Louis. The ensemble team includes fellow financial advisors Calvin Keth and Jeremy Spellmeyer, and together they focus heavily on helping their clients with retirement planning and wealth distribution.

“We make it a priority to come up with an entire roadmap for our clients on how and when to take the money out in the most tax-efficient way,” said Loyd, host of the “When Retirement Happens” radio show. “We cherish the relationships we’ve built with clients over the years. It’s so rewarding to not only sit down with them and help them solve problems but to also hear stories about their kids and grandkids. By getting to know them on a more personal level, we can develop personalized plans to maximize their goals and help ensure a meaningful financial legacy.”

Why the team chose LPL

Looking for greater ease of doing business and differentiated service experiences, the team chose to move to LPL Financial.

“With LPL being an all-encompassing firm and its own custodian, we believe it will be much easier to service our clients and lower costs,” Loyd said. “LPL’s innovative technology is streamlined and more user-friendly, and its integrated capabilities will help us be more efficient. We think clients will appreciate the consolidated statements and digital tools available to access their account information. Ultimately, we will be able to serve clients more effectively, which is what they deserve.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Kevin, Calvin and Jeremy into the LPL community. These advisors have gone to great lengths to build and nurture client relationships over the years, and we understand how the value of those personal connections contributes to the overall strength of their business. At LPL, we are committed to providing all of our advisors with innovative capabilities and differentiated service experiences so they can run efficient, productive and client-centered businesses. We look forward to supporting Legacy Wealth Advisors today and into the future by offering choice and flexibility in how they do business.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 550 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Legacy Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

