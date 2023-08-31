World of Good Brands Appoints Faye Mccray as Head of Content, Well+Good & LIVESTRONG.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Good Brands , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, announced today the appointment of Faye McCray as Head of Content, Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com. In this role, McCray will oversee editorial strategies across channels and platforms, lead and integrate new audience strategies into programming across brands and platforms, and drive the brands and businesses forward.



McCray joins World of Good Brands most recently from RVO Health, where she was Vice President and Head of Health Equity & Social Impact across the company’s brands including Healthline, Psych Central, Greatist, and more. There, she worked in partnership with all teams from editorial to product to brand strategy in order to champion and advance health equity for diverse and underserved communities, addressing social determinants of health and barriers to care that perpetuate health inequality. Prior to that, McCray served as Editor-In-Chief and Senior Director of Content at Psych Central, where she developed the editorial and business strategy and oversaw creation of all content.

“Faye joins the company having overseen successful editorial, health equity, social impact, and thought leadership strategies for some of the fastest growing health-focused publishers. Her expertise in the space will be invaluable as we continue to grow across the fitness and wellness portfolio," said Lindsey Abramo, CEO of World of Good Brands. "We are confident that Faye's skills, background, and lens on inclusivity will translate to success at World of Good Brands."

“Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com are authorities in the fitness, health, and wellness media landscape,” said McCray. “I’m honored to be joining this world-class team to continue to grow these brands in new ways and oversee the high-quality health and wellness information that audiences are looking for.”

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Hunker , LIVESTRONG.com, and OnlyInYourState . World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Also known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .