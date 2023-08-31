Arcutis Biotherapeutics Publishes Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Company shows advancement toward improving patient care, access and affordability, social capital, drug safety, sustainability, and ethical business practices

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT), an early commercial-stage company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the publication of its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The second annual report details the Company’s advancement toward improving patient care, access and affordability, social capital management, drug safety, sustainable operations, and ethical business practices.

“This report is the result of a company-wide undertaking to pinpoint our foremost ESG opportunities, establish a framework for putting our initiatives into action and measure our progress, and ultimately offer enhanced visibility to our stakeholders concerning our ESG efforts,” said Frank Watanabe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arcutis. “I’m especially proud of how we’ve invested in the development of a strong culture, driven by our 12 operating principles, that helps us to attract and retain top talent, fosters meaningful innovation, and creates value for our shareholders, while giving back to our community.”

The report covers the period Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. The metrics and initiatives included in this report are aligned with the International Financial Reporting Foundation’s (IFRS), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Industry, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The full report is available on the ESG page and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is an early commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio that harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit https://www.arcutis.com/ or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Arcutis cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2023, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

asheldon@arcutis.com

Investors

Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations

emcintyre@arcutis.com