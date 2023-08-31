ResGreen Levels Up its AI-Powered Vision System with YOLO Object Detection Algorithm

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)(OTC PINK: RGGI), a leader in mobile robot and software solutions, took a giant leap toward optimizing warehouse and manufacturing operations by integrating the YOLO (You Only Look Once) object detection algorithm. YOLO can identify low-stock or vacant storage areas in facilities to streamline processes and optimize efficiency.



“Embracing the leading-edge YOLO object detection technology underscores our growing commitment to harnessing the power of AI-driven solutions,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “YOLO's renowned real-time, single-pass object recognition framework lays the foundation for predictive analytics, dynamic resource allocation, and continuous operational improvement – putting us at the forefront of intelligent manufacturing and warehouse management.”

The YOLO-powered system conducts continuous scans of the facility floor and uses a deep-neural network to instantaneously recognize and categorize locations that have low stock or vacant spaces. Once identified, the system communicates this data to management via an intuitive dashboard or instant mobile notifications. This real-time alert system allows managers to dynamically allocate resources and promptly restock targeted areas.

Adopting YOLO technology in ResGreen’s vision system leads to numerous technical advantages for customers:

Sub-Millisecond Detection: YOLO's real-time detection occurs in milliseconds, allowing instantaneous identification of low-stock or empty storage regions.



Enhanced Accuracy: YOLO's unified detection process mitigates the risk of misclassifications or redundant detections, delivering high-precision outcomes that are critical for dependable inventory oversight.



Multi-Object Tracking: The flexible nature of YOLO permits tracking of multiple objects concurrently, facilitating the monitoring of stock trends and movement patterns across warehouse and manufacturing spaces.



Sensitivity Configurability: YOLO's adaptable architecture enables sensitivity adjustments to ensure the system can identify low-stock conditions with varying degrees of granularity that is tailored to operational requirements.



Automated Replenishment Planning: By analyzing historical data generated from YOLO, ResGreen can develop predictive models for optimal stock replenishment schedules, minimizing stockouts and overstocking inefficiencies.



About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen pioneers the convergence of Industry 4.0 and the human-centric principles of Industry 5.0, revolutionizing manufacturing with cutting-edge mobile robots and AI. Our mission is to bring these technologies to small and medium companies, bridging the gap with industry giants. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates multi-platform communication, optimizing workplaces with AI, Unreal Engine simulations, and collaborative human-robot interfaces. We simplify robotics integration, offering comprehensive support and training. Backed by a seasoned team, we align with IoT, cloud computing, and analytics standards. ResGreen empowers companies to compete, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enabling data-driven decisions in both Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 realms. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson

scarlson@resgreengroup.com