Vaginal Pessary Market to Hit US$ 676.53 Million By 2030 | Innovative Research

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global V aginal P essary M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the increasing development of new healthcare facilities, rising investment in new clinics, and others are accelerating the demand for vaginal pessary, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of Vaginal pessary product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the vaginal pessary market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 676.53 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 362.59 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of vaginal pessary, which is augmenting global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the vaginal pessary market.

Vaginal pessaries are available in various sizes and shapes to efficiently fit a woman’s anatomy. The vaginal pessary products are composed of medical-grade silicone. This makes vaginal pessary highly durable and resistant to absorption. Thus, due to the above benefits vaginal pessary is frequently deployed in hospitals. For instance, various hospitals in Germany, including Ludwig Maximilian University Hospital in Munich, University Hospital in Dusseldorf, Vivantes Hospital Group in Berlin, St. Hedwig Hospital in Berlin, and others provide treatment for pelvic organ prolapse & urinary incontinence. These hospitals utilize vaginal pessary products to ensure efficient treatment of patients. Thus, the rising utilization of vaginal pessary products in hospitals to support the vaginal tissues displaced by pelvic organ prolapse is supplementing the market growth.

Likewise, the prominent players dealing in the vaginal pessary product range are increasingly investing in the product innovations of vaginal pessary, which are adopted for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, and others. Hence, vaginal pessary manufacturers are continuously leveraging their technological potential to develop new products with updated product innovations.

Global Vaginal Pessary Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 676.53 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 8.2% By Product Type Vaginal Ring, Gehrung, Cube, Gellhorn, and Others By Indication Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Urinary Incontinence, and Others By End User Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players CooperSurgical Inc., Panpac Medical Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, MedGyn Products, Inc., Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG, Bray Group Limited, Personal Medical Corporation, Bliss GVS Pharma, Wallach Surgical Devices, and Wellona Pharma

Global Vaginal Pessary Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the vaginal ring segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Vaginal rings are a circle-shaped device. The major benefit related to vaginal rings includes easy insertion and removal without a doctor’s help. In addition, the patients have intercourse with a ring pessary in place. Thus, due to the above benefits, vaginal rings are utilized for the treatment of urinary incontinence. This, in turn, is amplifying segment growth.

Based on Indication, the urinary incontinence segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The urinary pessary is frequently employed for the treatment of urinary incontinence to reduce or eliminate stress incontinence to support the urethra. Additionally, the utilization of urinary pessary is an economical treatment for urinary incontinence as compared with surgeries. The increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections, constipation, and vaginal infection or irritation is accelerating the prevalence of urinary incontinence. Hence, the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence is fostering the demand for urinary pessary to minimize stress incontinence. This, in turn, is driving the market growth.

Based on End User, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The vaginal pessary is ideal for helping a woman avoid pelvic surgery. Additionally, the vaginal pessary is used as a vessel for slower administration of medication. The patients find they can consistently use a pessary for two years or more without requiring surgery for their condition. Thus, the vaginal pessary is frequently deployed in hospitals, thereby favoring the market growth.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth, owing to the increasing adoption in hospitals. For instance, hospitals in the North American regions such as Hartford Hospital in the United States, Brigham and Women's Hospital in the United States, Mount Sinai Hospital in Canada, and others are providing services for the treatment of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Therefore, the increasing adoption of vaginal pessary products in hospitals across the North American region is favoring market growth.

Competitive Landscape

CooperSurgical Inc., Panpac Medical Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, MedGyn Products, Inc., and Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of vaginal pessaries. Further, the vaginal pessary market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from hospitals, especially in the regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing strategic partnerships between vaginal pessary manufacturers is expected to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Indegene Limited, an India-based developer of life sciences commercialization extended the collaboration with ConTIPI Medical Ltd, vaginal solutions for women in Israel. The partnership is focused on the development of a new range of pessary products for the treatment of pelvic floor dysfunction. Thus, the partnerships will foster innovations in the markets, thereby favoring the industry growth.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 38.55% and was valued at USD 139.78 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 261.48 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 65.75% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product type, the vaginal ring segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the vaginal pessary market statistics in 2022.

In the context of indication, the urinary incontinence segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of vaginal pessary market statistics during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of vaginal pessary market statistics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for vaginal pessary due to the increasing investments in new healthcare facilities in countries such as India, Singapore, and others.

Global Vaginal Pessary Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Vaginal Ring Gehrung Cube Gellhorn Others

By Indication Pelvic Organ Prolapse Urinary Incontinence Others

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Vaginal pessary Market Report

What was the market size of the vaginal pessary industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of vaginal pessary was USD 362.59 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the vaginal pessary industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of vaginal pessary will be expected to reach USD 676.53 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the vaginal pessary market? Increasing adoption of vaginal pessaries in hospitals is favoring the market growth at the global level.

What is the dominating segment in the vaginal pessary market by end user? In 2022, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share of 35.87% in the overall vaginal pessary market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the vaginal pessary market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall vaginal pessary market.





