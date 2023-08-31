Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference in New York City, Sept. 11th & 12th

NEW YORK and WALL, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 12th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Bio-key’s CEO Mike DePasquale will be available for in-person investor meetings on Monday and Tuesday and for virtual meetings on Thursday Sept. 14th. BIO-key’s investor presentation will be available online throughout the conference, starting Monday, September 11th at 7:00 a.m. ET.



Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at lk@hcwco.com to schedule a meeting.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. H.C. Wainwright’s 25th Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading growth and technology companies from Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13th.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

Engage with BIO-key: Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR