Gentex to Highlight Driver Monitoring Capabilities at IAA Mobility

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) plans to showcase its scalable driver monitoring system designed to help automakers meet impending safety regulations aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and injuries. The company will also demonstrate its growing expertise in thermal imaging with Israel-based technology partner, ADASKY.



Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It’s best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

European Union General Safety Regulations will soon require that cars sold in Europe be equipped with a driver monitoring system (DMS). Gentex’s mirror-integrated DMS tracks driver head pose, eye gaze, and other metrics to determine distraction, drowsiness, sudden sickness, and return of manual control in semi-autonomous vehicles. The system can expand to include 2D and structured-light-based 3D cabin monitoring for detecting passengers, behavior, objects, and even presence of life.

Gentex currently has ongoing DMS development programs with multiple OEMs, with much of the work taking place at Gentex Technologies Israel, a Gentex subsidiary in Tel-Aviv established to develop advanced sensor hardware and software solutions for the automotive industry.

Gentex’s IAA booth will also highlight its partnership with ADASKY. In May, the two companies announced a collaboration agreement to help bring ADASKY’s propriety thermal imaging technology to market. ADASKY’s proprietary LWIR (Long Wave Infrared) sensors are known for their size-to-performance ratio, solid state technology, high reliability, and “shutterless” constant-operation design. They’re intended to fill gaps in existing advanced sensing systems, allowing ADAS and vision-based systems to operate more reliably in low light and in all-weather situations, ultimately helping optimize key functions such as automatic emergency braking (AEB).

Gentex’s IAA Mobility exhibit will also showcase the company’s industry-leading Full Display Mirror (FDM), an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view. The system captures video from a rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique mirror-integrated LCD that provides the driver with an unobstructed, panoramic view behind the vehicle. The FDM debuted just seven years ago and is already available on 94 different vehicles from automakers around the world.

The FDM also serves as a platform for additional innovation. Add-on features include a mirror-integrated digital video recorder (DVR), scalable trailer cam system, touch screen display, lane-line projection overlays, and mirror-integrated selfie cam for capturing photos within the vehicle cabin.

When it comes to car connectivity, Gentex will showcase HomeLink, the industry-leading car-to-home automation system, which consists of vehicle-integrated buttons that can be programmed to operate a myriad of home automation devices, from garage doors to thermostats.

The company will also demonstrate how automakers can develop new revenue streams by offering their customers exclusive e-concierge and travel booking services via Simplenight, a Gentex partner and provider of a white-label e-commerce platform that can be custom-branded and integrated into OEM mobile apps, center consoles, and customer engagement web sites.

Gentex is the world’s leading supplier of dimmable devices, shipping over 44 million units annually. The company’s current product portfolio consists of glare-eliminating interior and exterior rearview mirrors, and electronically dimmable windows for the aerospace industry. Gentex is now developing large-area dimmable devices for in-vehicle lighting, sunload, and privacy control, including dimmable sunroofs, which darken on demand or in conjunction with system intelligence, and dimmable sun visors that fold down like a traditional visor but include a clear, dimmable panel that darkens to eliminate sunlight glare.

The IAA Mobility show runs September 5-10 in Munich, Germany. Gentex technologies will be on display in Hall A2, Stand #B33.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b92402e-13b7-414b-8e55-5dcdc9b600dc