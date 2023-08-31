Global Shrink Film for Beverage Multipacks Market: Unveiling Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shrink Film for Beverage Multipacks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for shrink film for beverage multipacks is analyzed in this report, with a focus on various geographic regions and market segments.

The report provides insights into the recent past, current, and future trends in the industry. It includes a breakdown of sales data, historical reviews, and 16-year perspectives for different types of shrink film (unprinted and printed) and various applications such as water, carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and other applications.

The market presence of key competitors in each region is assessed, categorizing their influence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The analysis covers regions including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into the market landscape, trends, and competition.



Global Shrink Film for Beverage Multipacks Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Shrink Film for Beverage Multipacks estimated at US$814.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Unprinted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$710 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Printed segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Shrink Film for Beverage Multipacks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$288.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Shrink Film for Beverage Multipacks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ciba Packaging

Coveris

Packteam Europe AB

RKW SE

Trinity Packaging Supply

Zhejiang Zhongcheng Packing Material

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3i1sj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment