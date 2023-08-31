New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti TIGIT Antibody Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488508/?utm_source=GNW

• Role of TIGIT Inhibitors by Indication

• Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Dynamics

• Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Future Outlook

• Key Companies Profile Involved in Development Of Anti TIGIT Antibodies



TIGIT is one of the most recent immune checkpoint inhibitors to emerge as a target for drugs that work by modulating its activity in the body. Both antagonists and agonists have been developed against the TIGIT, with the former predominating, and are mostly used in human diseases spanning various types. TIGIT inhibitors appear to be following a similar trend to immune checkpoint inhibitors, which have been widely tested against various cancers, and several preclinical and clinical studies are now being conducted to assess whether these novel inhibitors can replicate the therapeutic success shown by their counterparts. Several of these TIGIT inhibitors are now close to receiving regulatory approval, which is regarded to be a major driver for the development of TIGIT-targeting drugs.



Immune checkpoint proteins have gotten a lot of interest in the last few decades or so because of their potential as therapeutic targets. Checkpoint proteins such as TIGIT play a vital role in immune system control, and their activation and repression can have both beneficial and fatal consequences on the body depending on the disease indication. In recent years, researchers have found new immunological checkpoint proteins, including TIGIT, which was discovered a little more than a decade ago. The protein has three ligands: CD155, CD112, and CD113, which are all members of the nectin and NECL molecular families.



TIGIT has been found to downregulate the activity of T cells and NK cells, both of which are required for cancer cell elimination, acting as a hindrance to many aspects of the cancer immunity cycle. TIGIT blocking has been shown in preclinical tests to protect against a variety of solid and hematological malignancies. The similar thing has been observed in viral and bacterial infections, when immune system activation is essential for immune-mediated clearance of infected cells, which is hampered by TIGIT activation.



Several monoclonal and bispecific antibodies like AZD2936, PM1009, Domvanalimab and PM1021 have been produced to suppress the inhibitory activity of human TIGIT. TIGIT blocking is being studied in clinical studies as a monotherapy or in conjunction with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors.



TIGIT, on the other hand, has been linked to disease activity according to research on autoimmune diseases. A team of scientists announced the development of anti-mouse-TIGIT agonistic monoclonal antibody. The agonistic TIGIT antibody was utilized in mice models of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, where it was claimed to improve disease symptoms by blocking T cell activation by acting on two different types of cells with differing effects. As a result, TIGIT-agnostic antibodies have the ability to reduce T cell imbalance in autoimmune disorders and are predicted to be especially effective in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.



There are currently no TIGIT antibodies with agonistic characteristics in clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune disorders. Similarly, no antagonistic antibodies have entered clinical trials for the treatment of viral and bacterial infections, making both of these fields worthwhile to investigate given their enormous future potential.



A number of major global pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca, Biotheus, Arcus Biosciences, BeiGene, Akeso, and Compugen, are developing TIGIT-targeting drugs. To get their candidates through clinical trials, these companies have partnered with universities and health institutions such as Yale University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Some of these candidates are now in the final stages of clinical studies and show promise for regulatory approval.



Currently, the future market for TIGIT-targeting pharmaceuticals appears to be promising. Furthermore, with indications other than cancer showing promise for treatment with TIGIT agonists and antagonists, the breadth of anti-TIGIT drugs shows promise for disease expansion. The first TIGIT protein-targeting drug is expected to hit the market within the next 2-3 years, which will spark a rush of drug research, development, and commercialization deals, increased investment, and the development of technology platforms to allow the development of optimized anti-TIGIT drugs. Furthermore, as AI and nanotechnology join the drug discovery, development, and delivery processes, companies with AI and nanotechnology foundations are projected to become increasingly visible and significant in the TIGIT drugs industry.

