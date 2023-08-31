Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring System Market Revenue to Cross USD 7.5 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automatic swimming pool monitoring system market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 7.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for automatic swimming pool monitoring systems is expected to close at US$ 4.9 billion.



Increasing disposable income increases, and homeowners and businesses are more willing to invest in technologies that enhance the pool experience and simplify maintenance, which are expected to drive automatic swimming pool monitoring systems.

Competitive Landscape

The global automatic swimming pool monitoring system market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global automatic swimming pool monitoring system market report:

Pentair

Hayward Industries, Inc.

B&R Pools and Swim Shop

Jenco

Culligan Italiana S.p.A.

Sutro, Inc.

Fluidra

Poolsure (Aquasol Controllers, Inc.)

IPS Controllers

ProMinent

Other Key Players



Key Developments in the Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring System Market

Pentair , a major player in the pool equipment industry, has been focusing on smart pool technologies. They have developed automated monitoring and control systems that allow users to remotely manage their pool's water quality, temperature, and filtration through smartphone apps. Pentair has been expanding its range of smart pool products to offer comprehensive solutions.

, a major player in the pool equipment industry, has been focusing on smart pool technologies. They have developed automated monitoring and control systems that allow users to remotely manage their pool's water quality, temperature, and filtration through smartphone apps. Pentair has been expanding its range of smart pool products to offer comprehensive solutions. Hayward has been working on incorporating IoT technology into their pool equipment, including automation systems. They offer automation solutions that enable users to manage and monitor various aspects of their pool's operation remotely. This includes adjusting water chemistry, temperature, and pump settings for energy efficiency.

has been working on incorporating IoT technology into their pool equipment, including automation systems. They offer automation solutions that enable users to manage and monitor various aspects of their pool's operation remotely. This includes adjusting water chemistry, temperature, and pump settings for energy efficiency. Sutro has been working on smart water monitoring systems for pools and spas. They provide automated sensors that continuously monitor water chemistry and quality. The data is sent to a smartphone app, allowing users to receive alerts and recommendations for maintaining balanced water conditions.



The rise in the wellness and leisure tourism industry's growth has spurred investments in high-quality pool facilities, driving demand for advanced pool management solutions.

The growing technological advances and integration of swimming pool monitoring system artificial intelligence, IoT, could computing, and wireless communications. IoT integration enables remote monitoring through PCs and smartphones.

Automatic swimming pool monitoring systems offer convenience by automating tasks that would otherwise require manual intervention. Pool owners can manage water chemistry, filtration, heating, and cleaning with ease, saving time and effort.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the automatic swimming pool monitoring system market was valued at US$ 4.7 billion

By type, the level monitoring segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the direct sales segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the commercial segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in restaurants, and hotels.

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring System Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The rise in number of swimming pools is boosting demand for automated pool monitoring solutions that can monitor pools in an efficient way. These systems provide accurate measurements of pH levels, water temperature, and other pool characteristics.

A surge in implementation of stringent water quality regulations is projected to drive the automatic swimming pool monitoring system market revenue during the forecast period.

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring System Market – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems. The high disposable income, widespread adoption of smart home technologies, and the culture of private swimming pools contribute to the demand for these systems. The United States and Canada have seen the integration of automated pool monitoring and maintenance solutions in residential and commercial settings.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and lifestyle changes have led to a rise in demand for residential swimming pools, particularly in countries like China, India, Australia, and Japan. The adoption of smart home technologies is also contributing to the uptake of automated pool monitoring systems.

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring System Market – Key Segments

By Type

Level Monitoring pH Sensors ORP Sensors

Temperature Monitoring

Quality Monitoring



By End-user

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



