SOS, YOUR BEACH IS NEXT: MOVE 'EM OUT Advocates for the Immediate Protection of New Jersey’s Coastal Beauty Amidst Proposed Development of the Largest US Offshore Wind Farm Project Ever

Long Beach Island, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVE ‘EM OUT a New Jersey nonprofit organization, announced its opposition to proposed wind turbine projects, highlighting the detrimental impact on New Jersey's southern shoreline ecology, local and statewide economy, and its vibrant communities.

Backed by Long Beach Island’s Coalition: including Long Beach Township, Beach Haven, Ship Bottom, Surf City, Harvey Cedars, Barnegat Light, and the “LBI Municipalities”. MOVE ‘EM OUT passionately champions the protection of New Jersey’s public beaches and its rich coastal legacy. The nonprofit represents residents, businesses, local and international visitors who deeply value the shoreline's historic significance, natural ecosystems and wildlife, and its scenic splendor.

The organization champions energy solutions that align with the environment, emphasizing the necessity to protect local ecosystems and the industries they support.

“Our coastal communities are not just rich historic and picturesque destinations for residents and visitors, they're home to diverse marine and aviary life, and robust industries that drive our economy, power our families, our state and ultimately our nation,” said Joseph Mancini, Mayor of Long Beach Township. “The proposed wind turbine project could jeopardize everything we hold dear.”

The New Jersey wind farm project is set to receive approval for the project in January 2024 with a plan build 200 wind turbines, a mere 9 miles off New Jersey’s coast. These structures standing at over 1000 feet in height, are comparable to the Empire State Building and as wide as a New York City block.

This project is the closest large-scale wind turbine installation to any American shoreline, but certainly not the last. The US government has granted billions in federal funding to foreign companies to build wind farms across more US states and shores; recently greenlighting another first-of-its-kind farm project in Rhode Island and Connecticut, with construction set to begin immediately.

Concerns raised by MOVE ‘EM OUT include:

Devastation to tourism, local businesses, and statewide economy.

Rise in energy bills for local and statewide residents.

The altered landscape could impact natural wildlife patterns and threaten the local tourism sector – a crucial economic pillar for the region.

Disruptions from the turbines’ visual presence on horizon and far-reaching sounds. This could have long term psychological implications on humans at visual overload caused by hundreds of unsynchronized wind turbines moving at different speeds.

“The very real imminent threat to New Jersey's coastline is just the beginning. Other coastal regions will face similar projects in the future. We aim to set a precedent that protects the integrity of our shores not only for us but for future generations,” added Frank Huttle III, Partner at Pashman Stein Walder Hayden, a prominent New Jersey based law firm representing the LBI Municipalities.

MOVE ‘EM OUT calls on residents, environmental enthusiasts, businesses, and citizens of the world, to join their cause in preserving the unique charm and ecological balance of New Jersey's beaches.

For more information, press inquiries, or to join the cause, please visit us at: MOVEEMOUT.org or contact us: info@moveemout.org

