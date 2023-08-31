Advancements in Capillary Electrophoresis: Global Market Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capillary Electrophoresis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective on capillary electrophoresis reveals a comprehensive analysis of annual sales from 2014 to 2030.

The report examines various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. It presents detailed insights into academic institutes & CROs, pharma & biotech companies, and other end-use segments.

Additionally, the report outlines the market presence of capillary electrophoresis in key countries, highlighting strong, active, niche, or trivial competition. The analysis covers historical reviews, current trends, future projections, and percentage breakdowns of value sales for each region and end-use category.

This report offers a comprehensive understanding of the capillary electrophoresis market, aiding strategic decision-making for industry stakeholders.



Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Capillary Electrophoresis estimated at US$964.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Academic Institutes & CROs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$747.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pharma & Biotech Companies segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Capillary Electrophoresis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Capillary Electrophoresis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Helena Laboratories Corp.

Lumex Instruments

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN NV

SEBIA SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysz2f2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment