The Global Gasoline as a Fuel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 96.19 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.06% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of automobiles worldwide, growing instances of power grid failure, and growing demand for energy in emerging economies.



The gasoline as a fuel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Transportation

• Power generation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of portable gasoline generators as one of the prime reasons driving the gasoline as a fuel market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in gasoline distribution sector and adoption of traditional strategies such as strategic partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gasoline as a fuel market vendors that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Gazprom Nedra LLC, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Koch Fuel Products Inc., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., PBF Energy Inc., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, Rosneft Oil Co., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Exxon Mobil Corp. Also, the gasoline as a fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

