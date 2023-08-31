From Analysis to Insight: A Comprehensive Look at the Tissue Processing Systems Market

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Processing Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers a global perspective on the tissue processing systems market, covering the years 2014 to 2030. The analysis spans various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market analysis examines different product types, such as Small Volume, Medium Volume, and Rapid High Volume, assessing their sales trends and projecting annual sales figures in US$ thousand along with percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) from 2014 through 2030.

The report also presents a 16-year perspective on the market, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for each region and product type in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. Moreover, the study investigates the market presence of tissue processing systems in various regions, categorizing their strength as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

The report's thorough analysis provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.



Global Tissue Processing Systems Market to Reach $512.9 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tissue Processing Systems estimated at US$356.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$512.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Small Volume, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$228 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium Volume segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Tissue Processing Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$90 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

