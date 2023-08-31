The Global Womens Health Diagnostics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13350.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Womens Health Diagnostics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487454/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the womens health diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing infertility rate in women, and increasing prevalence of STDs.



The womens health diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Breast cancer testing

• Infectious disease testing

• STD testing

• Cervical cancer testing

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic and imaging centers

• Home care settings



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the global adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the womens health diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on digitalization of diagnostic solution and increasing M and A activities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the womens health diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Womens health diagnostics market sizing

• Womens health diagnostics market forecast

• Womens health diagnostics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading womens health diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.. Also, the womens health diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

