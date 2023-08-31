Analyzing IR Spectroscopy Market Dynamics: Trends, Competitors, and Projected Growth

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IR Spectroscopy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective for IR spectroscopy encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the industry's past, present, and future trends across various geographic regions.

The analysis includes a breakdown of annual sales and percentage CAGR for different product types, including Benchtop, Micro, Portable, and Hyphenated systems, in the years 2022 through 2030.

Additionally, the market analysis covers various end-use segments such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Biological Research, Environmental, and Other End-Uses, presenting independent analyses of annual sales and percentage CAGR for these segments during the same time frame.

The report highlights the market presence of key competitors in each region and provides a detailed perspective on the IR spectroscopy market's value sales distribution across different regions, aiding in understanding market dynamics and trends.



Global IR Spectroscopy Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for IR Spectroscopy estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$647.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Micro segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $280.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The IR Spectroscopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$280.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$359.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

IR Spectroscopy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bayspec, Inc.

Bruker Corp

Foss

Horiba, Ltd.

Jasco Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Princeton Instruments (PI)

Spectra Analysis Instruments Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmeejz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment