The Global Frozen and Convenience Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 377.55 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

The report on the frozen and convenience food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen foods, expansion of retail stores offering frozen and convenience foods, and frozen and convenience food product launches.



The frozen and convenience food market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Convenience food

• Frozen food



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the escalating need for convenience as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen and convenience food market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of private-label frozen foods and rising demand from quick-service restaurants and cloud kitchens will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the frozen and convenience food market covers the following areas:

• Frozen and convenience food market sizing

• Frozen and convenience food market forecast

• Frozen and convenience food market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen and convenience food market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Bakkavor Group PLC, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, EUROPASTRY SA, General Mills Inc., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, McCain Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Omar International Pvt. Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Vandemoortele NV. Also, the frozen and convenience food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

