Urgent Care Apps Market Trends: From Trauma to Cardiac Care, a $35.4 Billion Potential

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urgent Care Apps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective presented an in-depth analysis of various aspects related to urgent care apps, pre-hospital emergency care, in-hospital communication and collaboration, post-hospital apps, and specific clinical areas like trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas.

The analysis encompassed geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis included recent past, current, and future sales projections in US$ Thousand from 2014 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage CAGR figures.

The 16-year perspective provided a breakdown of value sales percentages for key years, highlighting the evolving trends in the market across these regions and clinical areas.



Global Urgent Care Apps Market to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urgent Care Apps estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Post-

Hospital App, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.8% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging segment is readjusted to a revised 44.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.6% CAGR



The Urgent Care Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.7% and 35.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.1% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Urgent Care Apps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alayacare

Allm Inc.

Argusoft (Triagetrace)

Forward

Hospify

Imprivata

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)

Medisafe

Patientsafe Solutions

Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nsl0b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment