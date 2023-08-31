Global Pea Protein Market Size, Value & Industry Growth Analysis Report

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pea protein market refers to the economic landscape associated with the production, distribution, and consumption of pea protein as a dietary ingredient. Pea protein, derived from yellow peas (Pisum sativum), has gained substantial traction as a versatile and sustainable source of plant-based protein. With the rise in vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian lifestyles, the demand for plant-based protein sources has surged. Pea protein has gained prominence as a versatile and sustainable protein option. Pea protein is rich in essential amino acids, particularly lysine and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). It is also allergen-free, making it suitable for individuals with soy or dairy allergies.

Pea protein market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.7 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022-2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. North America accounted for the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value, respectively. Increasing population adopting vegan lifestyle and rising awareness about nutritional factor and functionality of Pea Proteins are expected to provide more scope for market expansion.

Pea Protein Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market magnitude in 2022 USD 1.7 billion Financial outlook in 2027 USD 2.9 billion Surge rate CAGR of 11.9% Forecast period 2022-2027 Report Coverage & Deliverables Revenue forecast, company ranking, driving factors, Competitive benchmarking, and analysis Segments covered Mode of Application, Region, Type, Source Regional Insight Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific Market Drivers Growing vegan population and popularity of plant-based products

Advancements in extraction and processing technologies

Growing consumer awareness about nutritional benefits offered by pea and pea-based products

Increase in demand for gluten-free food products Market Opportunities Increasing focus on innovation and developments of better pea protein extracts & products in global markets

Lack of allergen properties helping acceptability against conventional plant-based proteins

Advancements in texture properties supporting adoption in baking and meat processing ingredients

Rise in demand from the pet food industry

Pea Protein Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Rouquette Freres (France)

DuPont (US)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Kerry (Ireland)

Ingredion (US)

Puris (US)

Emsland Group (Germany)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Pea Protein Market by Type

Isolate

Concentrate

Textured

Pea Protein Market by Source

Yellow Spit Pea

Chickpea

Lentils

Pea Protein Market by Mode of Application

Food

Meat Substitute

Performance Nutrition

Functional Foods

Snacks

Bakery Products

Confectionary

Other food application

Beverages

Other applications

Pea Protein Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Pea Protein Market include:

Pea Farmers and Producers: These individuals or organizations cultivate peas as a raw material for pea protein extraction. Their efforts ensure a steady supply of peas for processing.

Manufacturers and Processors: Companies specializing in food processing extract protein from peas to create pea protein isolates, concentrates, and other derivatives. They refine the peas into usable protein ingredients.

Food and Beverage Companies: These entities incorporate pea protein into their products, ranging from plant-based meat alternatives, protein bars, shakes, dairy-free milk, snacks, and baked goods. They drive demand for pea protein ingredients.

Retailers: Supermarkets, grocery stores, health food shops, and online retailers play a crucial role in distributing pea protein products to consumers.

Consumers: Individuals who purchase and consume products containing pea protein. Their preferences, dietary choices, and demand drive the overall growth of the pea protein market.

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations: Institutions and companies engaged in R&D contribute to advancements in pea protein extraction, processing techniques, and product formulation.

Regulatory Authorities: Government bodies oversee safety and labeling regulations for pea protein products, ensuring compliance with industry standards and protecting consumer interests.

Nutritionists and Dietitians: These professionals provide guidance to consumers about the nutritional benefits and proper incorporation of pea protein into their diets.

Industry Associations: Organizations dedicated to plant-based foods, proteins, and related sectors advocate for the interests of pea protein producers, manufacturers, and suppliers.

Investors and Financial Institutions: Those who invest in pea protein production and related ventures provide the financial support needed for research, production scale-up, and market expansion.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Growing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins: Consumer awareness of the environmental impact of traditional protein sources and health-conscious choices has led to a surge in demand for plant-based protein alternatives, with pea protein gaining prominence.

Complete Amino Acid Profile: Pea protein offers a well-balanced amino acid profile, including essential amino acids, making it comparable to animal-based protein sources. This nutritional composition contributes to its efficacy in supporting muscle growth and overall health.

Allergen-Free and Digestibility: One of pea protein's advantages is its allergen-free nature, making it suitable for individuals with allergies to common proteins like soy or dairy. Additionally, its digestibility profile is generally well-tolerated.

Versatile Applications: Pea protein is widely used across a spectrum of food and beverage applications. It's a key ingredient in plant-based meat substitutes, dairy-free alternatives, protein powders, nutritional bars, snacks, and baked goods.

Clean Label and Minimal Processing: Consumers are seeking transparency in their food choices, driving the demand for minimally processed and clean label products. Pea protein aligns well with this trend, often being minimally processed and additive-free.

Sustainability Credentials: Pea protein's lower environmental footprint compared to animal-based proteins makes it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Peas are nitrogen-fixing crops that require less water and contribute to soil health.

Innovations in Texture and Taste: Advances in processing technology have addressed historical challenges related to pea protein's texture and taste. This has led to improved consumer acceptance and a broader range of applications.

Diverse Consumer Base: Pea protein appeals to a wide range of consumers, including vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians, athletes, and those with dietary restrictions, contributing to its market growth.

Product Development and Formulation: Food and beverage manufacturers are investing in research and development to create innovative products that effectively utilize pea protein's functional properties.

Global Market Expansion: The pea protein market's expansion is not limited to specific regions; it has gained traction globally due to its adaptability to various cuisines and consumer preferences.

