SoundThinking Announces Expansion of its Leadership Team

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups, today announced changes to its leadership team.



After rebranding earlier this year, launching the SafetySmart™ platform, and recently acquiring SafePointe, SoundThinking has expanded its leadership team to position itself for the expanding growth opportunities it believes it has ahead.

Greg Holifield, founder and CEO of SafePointe, has joined SoundThinking’s leadership team as Managing Director. SafePointe is an intelligent weapons detection system that provides secure, low-friction screening for workplaces, museums, schools, casinos, financial institutions, and hospitals.

New hires include:

Larry Jackson has been named Senior Vice President, Customer Success and Analytics. Previous Experience: Accenture, IBM and InsWeb, a high-growth startup.

Anne Mueller has been named Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Previous Experience: Forge (financial services), Conifer Financial Services.

Mark Page has been named Senior Vice President, Project Management, Field Services and Customer Support. Previous Experience: Long-tenured executive at AT&T.



Additionally, the Marketing and Product organizations will now be separated to provide senior leadership and focus in these two strategic areas.

Sam Klepper, previously SVP of Marketing and Product, has been named Senior Vice President, Product Management and Corporate Development. Sam has been instrumental in building the ShotSpotter and SoundThinking brands over the last 5 years and will now lead a dedicated team to help drive innovation and expand the SafetySmart platform. His previous experience includes roles at Intuit, Microsoft, eMeter and Bain Consulting.

Gregg Makuch, previously the Interim SVP of Marketing and Product, has been named Senior Vice President, Marketing. Gregg recently joined SoundThinking during Sam’s leave of absence and will now lead a dedicated team to embrace digital opportunities to further build awareness and drive demand for the SafetySmart platform. His previous experience includes roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, RealNetworks, and aQuantive.

Finally, Nasim Golzadeh, in addition to her role as Managing Director of Technologic (formerly LEEDS), has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Engineering for Investigative Solutions. Nasim will bring her broad expertise and experience honed over 30 years managing complex engineering and service organizations. Her previous experience includes roles at Central Square and TriTech.

“SoundThinking is excited to welcome this talented group into their new leadership positions,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “I am personally looking forward to collaborating with this world-class leadership team to capitalize on expanding growth opportunities we see for the company into 2024 and beyond.”

To learn more about SoundThinking and its team, visit www.SoundThinking.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company’s belief of future growth opportunities and their ability to capitalize on such opportunities. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the effective use of the company’s technology and achieving its intended benefits, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership, and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking products and technologies are used by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

