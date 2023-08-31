Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 7:30-7:55 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors and Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.



About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.

Third Harmonic Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases through the development of novel highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitors of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral, intracellular small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. Third Harmonic’s lead product candidate THB335 is expected to enter clinical trials during the first half of 2024. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com.



Investor Contact:

Bob Ho

rho@thirdharmonicbio.com