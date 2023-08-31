GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF ERIN CARTER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rutherford, NJ, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on glucose monitoring technologies for people with diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that it has appointed Erin Carter to its Board of Directors and as Chair of its Audit Committee, effective immediately.



Ms. Carter brings 30 years of executive level finance experience in the medical device industry. From 2012 until March of 2023, she held various senior roles with Medtronic, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance for their $9B Neuroscience division. In addition, during her tenure at Medtronic she grew the Gastrointestinal Solutions division from early tech start-up acquisition of $36M to revenue of $450M in 5 years through organic growth and multiple acquisitions. Prior to Medtronic, Ms. Carter served as Director of Finance at Boston Scientific and as VP of Accounting and Reporting at UnitedHealth Group. Prior to that, she served as Assistant Controller for Arterial Vascular Engineering, where she was instrumental in guiding the rapid growth of the company from 200 employees to over 4,000 in under five years. During this time, she managed the integration of two acquisitions and subsequently the company’s sale to Medtronic.

Ms. Carter holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California Polytech State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the State of California.

“We are delighted to have Erin join our Board of Directors,” said Paul Goode, CEO of Glucotrack. “She brings a wealth of financial knowledge and expertise in working with young companies and guiding them through strategic growth and expansion. She will be a tremendous asset as we look ahead to growing the organization and moving into the commercialization phase.”

“I am excited to join the Glucotrack board at such a pivotal time in the Company’s evolution,” said Ms. Carter. “I look forward to working with the Company’s leadership team to advance its mission of developing and commercializing innovative technologies to improve the lives of people with diabetes and to build long-term value for shareholders."

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), (formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc.) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes and prediabetes. The Company’s initial product, Glucotrack®, is a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. For more information, please visit and http://www.glucotrack.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of GlucoTrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including FDA approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to its current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023.