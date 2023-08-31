Global Home Fragrance Diffuser Market Size To Worth USD 12.60 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.1%.

New York, United States , Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Home Fragrance Diffuser Market Size is to grow from USD 7.66 billion in 2022 to USD 12.60 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period.

A home fragrance diffuser is a device that disperses fragrance oils or essential oils into the air, enhancing the ambiance and scent of a living space. It typically includes a container to hold the oils and a mechanism like a fan or ultrasonic vibrations to disperse the fragrance. Home fragrance diffusers are a safe and convenient alternative to candles or incense, as they eliminate the need for an open flame. They come in various designs to suit different decor styles and offer an easy way to create a welcoming atmosphere, mask odors, or simply enjoy the soothing effects of aromatherapy in the comfort of your home.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Home Fragrance Diffuser Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Candles, Room Sprays, Reed Diffuser, Essential Oils, and Incense Sticks), By Distribution Channel (Offline Channels and Online Channels), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

Room sprays are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global home fragrance diffuser market is segmented into candles, room sprays, reed diffuser, essential oils, and incense sticks. The room sprays segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period. Room sprays offer a quick and convenient way to instantly refresh the ambiance and scent of a room. Their easy-to-use spray mechanism allows for precise application, and they come in a wide range of fragrances to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, room sprays are often more affordable compared to other home fragrance options, making them accessible to a larger customer base. With the increasing demand for instant fragrance solutions and the rising trend of home decor, the room sprays segment is expected to witness robust growth in the home fragrance diffuser market.

The online segment anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global home fragrance diffuser market is segmented into offline channels and online channels. The online segment of the home fragrance diffuser market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. The increasing penetration of internet and smartphones, coupled with the convenience and wide product selection offered by online platforms, is driving the shift towards online purchasing. Consumers can easily browse and compare different diffuser options, read customer reviews, and make purchases from the comfort of their homes. Online channels also provide opportunities for direct-to-consumer brands and small businesses to reach a broader customer base. The growing popularity of e-commerce is expected to fuel the expansion of the online segment in the home fragrance diffuser market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 6.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience higher growth in the forecast period for several reasons, the region's increasing population and rising disposable income levels are driving consumer spending on lifestyle and home decor products. As people seek to create pleasant living environments, the demand for home fragrance diffusers is expected to rise. Additionally, the growing awareness of aromatherapy and its benefits, coupled with the influence of global beauty and wellness trends, are fueling the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and development of residential infrastructure in countries like China and India provide a favorable environment for the expansion of the home fragrance diffuser market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global home fragrance diffuser market include The Procter & Gamble Company, The 3M Company, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Newell Brands, Circle E Candles, Esteban Paris, Broken Top Candle Company, Bridgewater Candle Company, and The Copenhagen Candle Company Ltd.

