Powered Lawn Mowers Market to Surge as Environmental Concerns Drive Demand, Projected Market Revenue to Exceed US$ 2,323.8 Million by 2033 with a 4.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, Powered Lawn Mower manufacturers are well-positioned to profit from the anticipated revenue with a promising CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The overall Powered Lawn Mowers Market is anticipated to generate over US$ 2,323.8 Million in sales by 2033, up from US$ 1,496.3 Million in 2023.



The surge in sales of Powered Lawn Mowers is attributable to rising gardening and lawn-making activities along with an increased emphasis on lawn care. To meet clients' unique needs, manufacturers are now providing a variety of alternatives, such as varying cutting widths, adjustable heights, and different attachments.

Innovations in technology have completely changed how lawnmowers work, allowing for more accurate cutting, efficient energy usage, and improved user ease. Additionally, producers strongly emphasize sustainability and environmental friendliness in all equipment and machinery to contribute to the ecological cause.

In particular, there is a growing market for electric-Powered Lawn Mowers as environmental concerns become more widely known in emerging economies. Compared to conventional gas-powered versions, electric-Powered Lawn Mowers are quieter, generate fewer pollutants, and require much less maintenance throughout their lifetime.

Key Takeaways from the Powered Lawn Mowers Market Study Report:

The United States holds a dominant share of the global market, contributing 28.3% of the total revenue generated in 2022.

In Europe, Germany is the leading manufacturer of Powered Lawn Mowers and held a global market share of 6.2% in 2022.

The demand for Powered Lawn Mowers in the United Kingdom is anticipated to continue at 3.5% from 2023 to 2033.

India is the emerging market for Powered Lawn Mowers and is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 5.7% through 2033.

Powered Lawn Mowers Market Research Report Coverage:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis

Competitive Landscape for the Powered Lawn Mowers Market Players:

American Lawn Mower, Unison Engg, Rank Engineering, Husqvarna, D&D Moto, Hayter, MEAN GREEN, CHP, GGP, and Hayter are some top players in this market. Additionally, new players are emerging and improving their positions in developed and emerging countries by growing their distribution networks. Forming strategic alliances with nearby dealers, online merchants, and home improvement businesses is a prominent strategy all players adopt.

Manufacturers of Powered Lawn Mowers have been actively expanding their operations to take advantage of recent cutting-edge technology developments. They are integrating Internet of Things (IoT) connection, robotic automation, and superior material into their products to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Moreover, producers are focusing on research and development to enhance the efficiency and robustness of lawn mowers to fulfill the changing demands of consumers.

Recent Developments by the Powered Lawn Mowers Manufacturing Industries:

In mid-2022, Honda unveiled its new self-propelled HRG536X lawn mower with additional features. It has a brushless electric motor, which is more effective and silent than conventional gasoline engines. Additionally, it offers a variety of safety features, including a safety key and a blade brake.

In 2021, Toro unveiled its new category of SmartStowTM technology lawn mowers. These new types of lawn mowers can now be folded and stored upright, saving room in the garage.

In July 2020, EGO made their Power+ 56V cordless lawnmowers available in the market. EGO 56V batteries, which have a duration of up to 75 minutes, are used to power this mower. It also boasts several user-friendly features, including a self-propelled motor and variable speed control.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Material Type:

Steel

Polymer

Polypropylene



By Source of Power:

Gas-Powered

Electric-Powered

Battery-Powered





By Cutting Systems:

Reel Mowers

Rotary lawn mowers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

The Middle East and Africa



