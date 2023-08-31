Revolutionizing Authentication: Passive Authentication Market to Grow Rapidly Through 2030

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passive Authentication - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis provides insights into the global market perspective for passive authentication. It covers various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market analysis encompasses components like services and solutions, deployment methods such as on-premise and cloud, and end-use sectors like BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses.

Each region's market presence is categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, with key competitors identified. The analysis further includes annual sales figures in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030 and percentage CAGR, shedding light on the growth trajectories of the passive authentication market across different regions and components.



Global Passive Authentication Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Passive Authentication estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.9% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 19.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR



The Passive Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$340 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$876.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aware, Inc.

BehavioSec Inc.

Biocatch Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Early Warning Services, LLC.

Equifax, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Facephi Biometria S.A.

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

Gemalto NV

IBM Corporation

Idology, Inc.

Jumio Corporation

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NuData Security Inc.

Pindrop

Rsa Security LLC

SecuredTouch Inc.

Trust Stamp

Typingdna

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Veridium Ltd.

Verint Systems, Inc.

