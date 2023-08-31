The Global Automotive Brake Pad Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5720.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Brake Pad Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487449/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive brake pad market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of product launches, increasing safety regulations by government, and rising demand for ceramic braking pads in EVs.



The automotive brake pad market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Organic

• Metallic

• Ceramic



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

• Motorcycle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing mergers and acquisitions (m and a) as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive brake pad market growth during the next few years. Also, advancement in automotive brake technology and rising demand for smart braking pads in evs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive brake pad market covers the following areas:

• Automotive brake pad market sizing

• Automotive brake pad market forecast

• Automotive brake pad market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive brake pad market vendors that include AISIN CORP., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Allied Nippon Pvt. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, First Brands Group, Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., General Motors Co., GUD Holdings Ltd., Hindustan Composites Ltd., PowerStop LLC., Robert Bosch GmbH, SANGSIN BRAKE Co., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STEINHOF GROUP LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive brake pad market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

