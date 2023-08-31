Navigating Data Security in a Changing World: Managed VPN Market Analysis and Projections

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed VPN - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global managed VPN market, examining trends and projections across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The analysis encompasses annual sales data from 2014 to 2030, along with historical reviews and projected growth rates. The study also highlights key competitors and market presence in each region, categorizing their strength and influence.

The report focuses on end-use sectors such as enterprises, cloud service providers, and other end-uses, breaking down value sales percentages for different years within the specified time frame. This detailed analysis offers insights into the evolving landscape of the managed VPN market across diverse geographical contexts and end-use categories.



Global Managed VPN Market to Reach $63.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Managed VPN estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$39 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud Service Providers segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Managed VPN market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Managed VPN - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AT&T, Inc.

BT Group PLC

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NTT Corporation

Orange Business Services

Tata Communications Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha6tkx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment