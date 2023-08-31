The Global Bioremediation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6216.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioremediation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487448/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the bioremediation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several benefits associated with bioremediation solutions, increasing incidence of pollution and contamination, and growing awareness and adoption of sustainable solutions.



The bioremediation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• In situ

• Ex situ



By Service

• Soil remediation

• Wastewater remediation

• Oilfield remediation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing government initiatives and funding support in bioremediation as one of the prime reasons driving the bioremediation market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of nanotechnology in bioremediation and increasing use of synthetic biology in bioremediation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the bioremediation market covers the following areas:

• Bioremediation market sizing

• Bioremediation market forecast

• Bioremediation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bioremediation market vendors that include Altogen labs, BioPetroClean, Carus Group Inc., Drylet Inc., Envirogen Group UK Ltd., Geovation Engineering P.C., Ivey International Inc., Kankyo Group, OSEI Corp., REGENESIS, RNAS Remediation Products, Sarva Bio Remed LLC, Shandong Sukahan Bio Technology Co. Ltd., Sumas Remediation Services Inc., The BioSolve Co., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and JRW Bioremediation LLC. Also, the bioremediation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

