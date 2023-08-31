Health and Wellness Trends Fuel Acerola Extract Market Growth: A Global Perspective

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acerola Extract - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Acerola Extract Market to Reach $23.7 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acerola Extract estimated at US$16.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Dry Acerola, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Acerola Extract market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Acerola Extract - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amway Corporation

Blue Macaw Flora

Diana Food SAS

Duas Rodas Institucional

Herbal Bio Solutions

Nature's Power Nutraceuticals Corp. (NP Nutra)

Naturex S.A

Nichirei Biosciences Inc.

NutriBotanica

Optimally Organic Inc.

The Green Labs LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl019

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment