Max Power Identifies Large Target Area 4 km South of CV-13 Lithium Discovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is sending a geological team to its Corvette Lake North Property the week of September 4, 2023, to investigate multiple new high priority anomalies across the property from a just-completed first-ever helicopter-borne radiometric and magnetic survey covering the entire 67 sq. km land package adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Property.



Notably, a moss-covered elevated area never previously explored - now referred to as the “Pinch Zone” - sits within a robust radiometric high and a strong magnetic low approximately 4 kilometres south of PMET’s CV-13 discovery. The radiometric high is a north-south elongated body with an apparent length and width of approximately 800 x 250 metres as defined by the radiometry which does not necessarily demonstrate its full size. The mag low, meanwhile, covers an area nearly 1 kilometre in length and just over half a kilometre wide.

The “Pinch Zone” is hosted in the gneissic tonalite of the Poste Le Moyne Pluton Complex and between the biotite horneblende tonalite of the Poste Le Moyne Pluton Complex and the Langelier Complex.

Mr. Peter Lauder, Senior Exploration Manager for MAX Power, commented. “The Pinch Zone is a fascinating area given the potential structural environment for pegmatite emplacement. Corvette Lake North has become increasingly interesting to our geological team over the past few months, and this latest information is a large piece of the geophysical puzzle that requires our team’s immediate presence on the ground. Very limited sampling of pegmatites outside of the radiometric high by previous operators has returned anomalous lithium values, so this is certainly encouraging.”

Mr. Lauder continued, “Other significant anomalies beyond the ‘Pinch Zone’ and the ‘Shoreline Zone’, first identified in late June (refer to June 27, 2023 news release), are still being reviewed and we expect to report on these in the near future. The abundance of anomalies speaks to the exploration upside of Corvette Lake North over a very broad area.”

MAX Power is simultaneously advancing its James Bay PMET Camp properties (Corvette Lake North and Corvette Lake South) and its large land package in Nunavik, covering the top third of Quebec, with an update on its ongoing Nunavik program expected shortly. Meanwhile, the Company is completing drill permitting for its Willcox Playa Lithium Project in Arizona.

MAX Power James Bay Location Map





Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec and Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America’s renewable energy prospects. MAX has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

