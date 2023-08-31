Associa Community Group Sponsors National Night Out Event

SUFFOLK, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Group (ACG), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Greater Richmond area and southeastern Virginia region, recently partnered with the Hunt Club Pointe Homeowners Association to host its first-ever community-wide safety event in conjunction with the 2023 National Night Out (NNO). The branch and association board members organized the event to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships. Residents and neighbors attended the event, which featured giveaways, an ice cream truck, snow cones, games, and a visit from local first responders.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Associa sponsored a total of 104 events in August and looks forward to working with many more Associa-managed communities on Tuesday, October 3 as part of Texas’ NNO. The goal of all the programs is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make communities safer, more caring places to live.

