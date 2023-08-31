The Global Air Care Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4594.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Care Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487446/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by flourishing fragrance industry, increased spending by consumers on homecare products, and innovative air freshener dispenser design launch.



The air care market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Air freshener sprays

• Electric air fresheners

• Car air fresheners

• Air freshener gels

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high adoption of smart air freshener dispensers as one of the prime reasons driving the air care market growth during the next few years. Also, increased penetration air care products through online distribution channel and high growth in hospitality sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air care market vendors that include Air Delights Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dyson Group Co., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Fellowes Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., M S George Ltd, MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., N Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.. Also, the air care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

